House Committee approves $360 m. for Nonprofit Security Grant Program

WASHINGTON — The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security approved by voice vote its fiscal year 2023 funding bill. The bill includes $360 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, an increase of $110 million above Fiscal year 2022.

The NSGP has been a major agenda item for many Jewish organizations. Since the terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, Jewish organizations have urged Congress to increase its budget. The program permits houses of worship and other threatened nonprofits to apply for grants of up to $150,000 each.

The money can be used for security measures such as fences, cameras, more secure doors and hiring of personnel. The bill would establish a dedicated NSGP office at the Department of Homeland Security, provide support mechanisms to eligible nonprofit organizations, and simplify and streamline the application process. It would also increase congressional oversight of the program.

Reactions

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) issued a statement commending the subcommittee for passing the bill.

Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA)

“The $110 million increase for the NSGP will help save lives and keep Jewish and other communities safe.” JFNA

“Jewish Federations, which were instrumental in creating the NSGP in 2004, continue to prioritize communal security, most notably through our $62 million LiveSecure campaign to ensure that every Jewish community has access to security resources," JFNA said.

“This bill provides balanced investments in the broad and diverse set of missions entrusted to the Department of Homeland Security,” said Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee Chairwoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA-40).

Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-03) said that the Homeland Security funding bill “includes many of the federal programs critical to keeping our country safe.”

“With this bill, we are securing our borders by funding smart and effective investments in technology and operations,” she added.