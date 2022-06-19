Authoritarian regimes are a health threat to the world - analysis

More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many authoritarian regimes continue to provide misleading or unclear information to the world about how they have handled the pandemic, as well as continuing to withold information about other health emergencies.

North Korea has said recently that it has “dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease,” state media reported on Sunday, without specifying what the disease is.

According to a Reuters report on the subject, “at least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an ‘acute enteric epidemic’ have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract and South Korean officials say it may be cholera or typhoid.”

The reports from North Korea come in the wake of warnings about the potential for a cholera outbreak in Mariupol, the city that was attacked by Russia and partially destroyed in fighting over the last months. “Researchers who predicted a 2017 cholera outbreak in Yemen now say conditions are growing ripe in Mariupol,” VOA News says. “The city is at elevated risk because water and sewage systems were damaged in the fighting.”

A resident gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) behind barriers of a sealed area, amid new lockdown measures in parts of the city to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China June 9, 2022. (credit: ALY SONG/REUTERS)

These stories are also linked to ongoing coverage of the lockdowns in China as the country claims it is trying to get COVID-19 under control. China uses policies that are often secretive in its drive for “Zero Covid,” their policy for fighting the pandemic.

Overall, the issues involved illustrate that in secretive regimes and countries that are not transparent with their data, there may be an increased risk of health emergencies that could affect the entire world.

China's role in the spread of COVID-19

The initial outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019 is still clouded in mystery. Despite investigations, the lack of complete data and limited access to information for researchers has meant that various joint studies with China leave scientists with more questions than answers.

This means the democratic world must be concerned about how future health emergencies could arrive from places like North Korea. The issue of monitoring those future threats is important. If authoritarian regimes pose a greater threat to world health than other countries, questions must be asked about how to monitor the threat.

The tragedy of the pandemic shows that relying only on western scientific experts to warn the global community is likely not enough. This is because western partnerships in Wuhan, the province in China where COVID-19 was first identified, should have resulted in increased knowledge about exactly what was taking place during the early stages of the virus's spread.

Yet this wasn't the case, and it doesn’t appear that western democracies were sufficiently prepared or knowledgeable about the threat; instead, they waited until late February and early March to put in place any kind of response, by which time Covid had spread to dozens of countries.

This failure to act was likely due, at least in part, to their concerns being minimized by China through a joint study of what was happening in Wuhan that began in January and wrapped up in February. That study, and the joint WHO press conference that it resulted in on February 24, pointed to false optimism.

This points to the need for national security and intelligence experts to look at how the spread of potentially dangerous outbreaks in authoritarian regimes may pose a threat. The current report from North Korea is only one example of partial reports being shared with crucial details missing.

We appear to have had more and more of these “potential” health outbreak emergencies since the pandemic, due to the fact that we are more sensitive now to these reports than before. It is crucial that we assess the potential health threat posed by authoritarian regimes that do not have the best interests of the western democracies in their policies.