Ukraine-Russia War: Over half of DPR troops killed or injured - UK intel

Over half of all pro-Russian forces (55%) from the separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine breakaway the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been either killed or injured in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest UK defense intelligence update Wednesday morning.

Using figures from the DPR indicating numbers from as recently as June 16, UK intelligence has said that the DPR acknowledged 2,128 military personnel deaths and 8,897 injured since the beginning of the year. This highlights the severe attrition in the ongoing fighting in the Donbas region.

Both sides are likely suffering severe casualties, though exact numbers are impossible to ascertain.

It should also be noted that DPR forces are likely equipped with outdated weapons and equipment.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 June 2022Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/LUl6WpSQZM #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/BHKjjj6Csk — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) June 22, 2022

Fighting in the Donbas region

Russia is continuing to push to envelop the area around the major city Sievierdonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast via Izium in the North and Popasna in the South. It is highly likely that Russia is readying to deploy a large number of reserves to Donbas.

As the UK intelligence update noted, the ability on both sides to generate and deploy reserve units to the front is likely becoming increasingly critical to the outcome of the war.

