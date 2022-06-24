The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian troops to withdraw from Sievierdonetsk - Gov.

Over 90% of the city has been damaged and the defenders will have to withdraw to more fortified positions.

By AARON REICH
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 08:36
Ukrainian service members speak to each other in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. (photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)
Ukrainian service members speak to each other in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022.
(photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Ukrainian troops will have to withdraw from the largely-Russian controlled city of Sievierdonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast (province), Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a TV interview Friday.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Gaidai said.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense."

Serhiy Gaidai

Serhiy Gaidai

The city is one of the last major remaining Ukrainian-controlled holdouts in Luhansk, in the Donbas region, and Russia has made considerable, albeit slow, advances there over the past several weeks.

According to Gaidai, over 90% of the city has been damaged and the defenders will have to withdraw to more fortified positions.

Earlier, Gaidai wrote on his Telegram that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, the last fully Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk. 

A Ukrainian service member with a dog observes in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 20, 2022. (credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

However, he added that Russia had taken control of the village of Mykolaivka, located near a key highway to Lysychansk, which has been the focus of heavy fighting.

The fighting continues

Overnight, Russian forces fired rockets at localities in Kryvyi Rih raion (district) in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in central Ukraine, Ukrainian state media outlet Ukrinform reported, citing Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration head Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russian fire also struck at infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Interfax reported, citing the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

In addition, an illegal phosphorous shell was reportedly fired at a locality in the Sumy Oblast, resulting in a child being injured along with damage to infrastructure, Interfax reported, citing Sumy Regional Military Administration head Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.



