Russia blames Ukraine for missile hitting Kyiv residential building

Ukraine said an apartment block and a site close to a kindergarten were hit, with US President Joe Biden saying the attacks were more evidence of Russia's "barbarism."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2022 16:03
A view shows buildings destroyed by the shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Borodianka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, May 2, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
A view shows buildings destroyed by the shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Borodianka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, May 2, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Russia's defense ministry on Monday denied responsibility for a missile that hit a Kyiv residential building over the weekend, saying it was likely caused by a failure of Ukraine's air defense system.

Missiles struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks on Sunday. Ukraine said an apartment block and a site close to a kindergarten were hit, with US President Joe Biden saying the attacks were more evidence of Russia's "barbarism" in its offensive against Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday it had fired four missiles that hit their target, an arms factory in Kyiv.

However, the ministry said it believed a Ukrainian Buk missile defense system by mistake intercepted a Ukrainian-fired S-300 air defense missile which then "fell on a residential building."

Russia's view of events

"The regime in Kyiv attempted to intercept Russian high-precision missiles with anti-aircraft weapons stationed in the city," the defense ministry said.

Instead, "due to the lack of coupling of air defense systems and radio equipment launchers located in urban areas, two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were shot down in the air by Ukrainian Buks. Presumably one of the downed anti-aircraft missiles fell on a residential building."

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas, in what it calls a special military operation, despite widespread images of destroyed residential buildings and a UN estimate that at least 4,731 civilians have been killed since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.



