Ukrainian forces are working to consolidate the position on the high ground in the city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk Oblast after the fall of Sievierdonetsk to Russia, while the Russian army's combat effectiveness continues to degrade, according to the latest UK defense intelligence update.

Russian forces finally took Sievierdoentsk after one of the bloodiest battles of the war that lasted several weeks. This, the UK intelligence update notes, was accomplished after Russia fielded the core elements of six different armies. However, Russia only managed to achieve a tactical success in the city, after Ukraine pulled its troops back, and the Russian forces are now increasingly being hollowed out.

As the UK intelligence update notes, Russia currently accepts a level of degraded combat effectiveness, something that is likely unsustainable long-term.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 28 June 2022Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/3jTRlGB574 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/HomMb8vpb5 — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) June 28, 2022

This is corroborated by the US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which, citing an unnamed senior US defense official, claimed that Russia is also relying heavily on retired officers in order to make up for loss of many senior officers and military leaders.

This is further compounded by unusually intense waves of long-range missile strikes throughout Ukraine, fired from both Russia and Belarus. These likely included both Soviet-era AS-4 KITCHEN missiles and the modern AS-23a KODIAK missiles, which were designed to be used against strategically important targets.

Despite their intended purpose, though, Russia instead seems to be using vast quantities of them solely to achieve a tactical advantage.

In addition, Ukraine has used its time to consolidate its positions further. In addition to seizing the high ground in Lyschansak, Ukrainian forces continue to launch operations to disrupt Russian command and control, with UK intelligence noting that Ukraine has managed to carry out several successful strikes deep behind enemy lines.

But these successful strikes aren't just limited to the Donbas. According to the ISW citing an unnamed US defense official, Ukrainian troops have managed to liberate several localities in the Kherson Oblast over the weekend, though which localities were liberated is unclear.

The Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's South is almost completely occupied by Russian forces after being seized relatively early in the war.

Israel's concern over Kremenchuk

Israel has expressed "deep concern" following the reports of a rising number of civilian casualties following a Russian strike against a crowded shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said.

Israel is watching with deep concern the reports about the growing number of civilian casualties as a result of rocket shelling on a shopping center in #Kremenchuk. Deliberate attack on civilian objects is absolutely unacceptable. @IsraelinUkraine @IsraelMFA #UkraineRussiaWar — Michael Brodsky (@michael_brodsk) June 27, 2022

"Israel is watching with deep concern the reports about the growing number of civilian casualties as a result of rocket shelling on a shopping center in Kremenchuk," Brodsky tweeted. "Deliberate attack on civilian objects is absolutely unacceptable."

The attack, which occurred on Monday, struck a mall where over 1,000 civilians were located, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The current estimates say 18 people were killed and over 50 injured.

Zelensky stressed that the shopping center had no strategic value as a target, though Russia maintains they have not attacked civilians in what they officially describe as a "special military operation" and have only struck military targets.

Casualties

Russia has suffered considerable losses in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has so far lost 35,250 soldiers, 778 artillery systems, 243 MLRSs, 102 air defense systems, 14 ships, 636 drones, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 3,704 armored vehicles, 1,567 tanks and 2,589 fuel tanks and other vehicles.

However, due to the nature of the war, exact casualties on both sides are impossible to ascertain.

This is a developing story.

Roman Meitav contributed to this report.