The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukraine consolidates position in Lysychansk - UK intel

Ukrainian forces have the high ground in Lyschansak after the fall of Sievierdonetsk * Russian army's combat effectiveness continues to degrade.

By AARON REICH
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 08:54

Updated: JUNE 28, 2022 10:14
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine June 17, 2022. (photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine June 17, 2022.
(photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

Ukrainian forces are working to consolidate the position on the high ground in the city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk Oblast after the fall of Sievierdonetsk to Russia, while the Russian army's combat effectiveness continues to degrade, according to the latest UK defense intelligence update.

Russian forces finally took Sievierdoentsk after one of the bloodiest battles of the war that lasted several weeks. This, the UK intelligence update notes, was accomplished after Russia fielded the core elements of six different armies. However, Russia only managed to achieve a tactical success in the city, after Ukraine pulled its troops back, and the Russian forces are now increasingly being hollowed out.

As the UK intelligence update notes, Russia currently accepts a level of degraded combat effectiveness, something that is likely unsustainable long-term.

This is corroborated by the US-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which, citing an unnamed senior US defense official, claimed that Russia is also relying heavily on retired officers in order to make up for loss of many senior officers and military leaders.

This is further compounded by unusually intense waves of long-range missile strikes throughout Ukraine, fired from both Russia and Belarus. These likely included both Soviet-era AS-4 KITCHEN missiles and the modern AS-23a KODIAK missiles, which were designed to be used against strategically important targets.

Despite their intended purpose, though, Russia instead seems to be using vast quantities of them solely to achieve a tactical advantage.

In addition, Ukraine has used its time to consolidate its positions further. In addition to seizing the high ground in Lyschansak, Ukrainian forces continue to launch operations to disrupt Russian command and control, with UK intelligence noting that Ukraine has managed to carry out several successful strikes deep behind enemy lines.

But these successful strikes aren't just limited to the Donbas. According to the ISW citing an unnamed US defense official, Ukrainian troops have managed to liberate several localities in the Kherson Oblast over the weekend, though which localities were liberated is unclear.

The Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's South is almost completely occupied by Russian forces after being seized relatively early in the war.

Israel's concern over Kremenchuk

Israel has expressed "deep concern" following the reports of a rising number of civilian casualties following a Russian strike against a crowded shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Israel's Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said.

"Israel is watching with deep concern the reports about the growing number of civilian casualties as a result of rocket shelling on a shopping center in Kremenchuk," Brodsky tweeted. "Deliberate attack on civilian objects is absolutely unacceptable."

"Deliberate attack on civilian objects is absolutely unacceptable."

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky

The attack, which occurred on Monday, struck a mall where over 1,000 civilians were located, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The current estimates say 18 people were killed and over 50 injured.

Zelensky stressed that the shopping center had no strategic value as a target, though Russia maintains they have not attacked civilians in what they officially describe as a "special military operation" and have only struck military targets.

Casualties

Russia has suffered considerable losses in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has so far lost 35,250 soldiers, 778 artillery systems, 243 MLRSs, 102 air defense systems, 14 ships, 636 drones, 217 aircraft, 185 helicopters, 3,704 armored vehicles, 1,567 tanks and 2,589 fuel tanks and other vehicles.

However, due to the nature of the war, exact casualties on both sides are impossible to ascertain.

This is a developing story.

Roman Meitav contributed to this report.



Tags Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
5

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

Elderly hand (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by