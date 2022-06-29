The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Belarus threatens to execute activists for hindering Russian troops

Moscow used Belarus, a close Kremlin ally, as a staging ground for its assault on Kyiv. Minsk denies involvement in the conflict, but acknowledges its territory was used.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 13:49
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures at a map which seems to represent the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council (photo credit: Screenshot/Video from Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures at a map which seems to represent the Russian invasion of Ukraine at a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council
(photo credit: Screenshot/Video from Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus)

Three Belarusian activists could be executed after being charged with conducting railway sabotage in Belarus to hinder the movement of Russian troops in the early phases of their invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian investigators said on Wednesday.

The men were accused of terrorism after being arrested on March 1 for setting fire to relay boxes on the railway network at night, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said.

"The men could face a maximum penalty as serious as the death penalty," it said in a statement on its website to announce the completion of its investigation.

Ex-Soviet Belarus carries out executions with a single shot to the back of the head. Relatives are not informed once the penalty has been carried out and the body is not returned.

Moscow used Belarus, a close Kremlin ally, as a staging ground for its assault on Kyiv. Minsk denies involvement in the conflict, but acknowledges its territory was used.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEY GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko shake hands during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEY GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Sabotage

Dozens of acts of sabotage were carried out on the railway system from February to April to slow down the deployment of Russian troops and hardware in the war in Ukraine, the Belarusian authorities and opposition estimate.

The impact of the sabotage on Russian troop movements was unclear.

The men were instructed by a Belarusian opposition group that authorities in Minsk have branded extremist, the investigators said.

The investigation has been passed to the state prosecutor's office and will then be sent to the court for the trial, the Investigative Committee said. It was unclear when that would be.

Last month, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko signed his approval of a move to expand the use of the death penalty in Belarus to punish attempted acts of terrorism as well.

Belarus already had the death penalty for acts of terrorism that cause loss of life, for brutal murders and multiple murders.



Tags Russia ukraine belarus Execution Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by