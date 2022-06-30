The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

UK Chief rabbi, senior Muslim religious leader meet, outline peace vision

Bin Bayyah and Mirvis spoke at an event titled Loving Kindness, Humanity and Flourishing as Faith Communities in the UK.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 18:07

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 18:08
Britain's chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis (photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)
Britain's chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
(photo credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS)

A historic conversation took place on Thursday between Islamic Scholar Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah and UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis to discuss Islamic-Jewish relations and shared visions for the future.

Bin Bayyah and Mirvis spoke in front of leading UK Jewish and Islamic leaders at an event titled Loving Kindness, Humanity and Flourishing as Faith Communities in the UK, chaired by Canon Tricia Hillas, Chaplain to the House of Commons and hosted by Lord Walney at the House of Lords. The event was the first partnered event between the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and the Office of the Chief Rabbi of the UK.

Sheikh bin Bayyah is currently visiting the UK to attend the International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief taking place next week. As well as playing a key role in the Ministerial itself, he is also utilizing this time, with religious leaders and government officials from all over the world gathered together, to amplify the message of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.

Founded by Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah in 2014, the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace is a groundbreaking initiative to strategically address the issues within global Islam in a way that is both firmly grounded in tradition and conscious of the contemporary context. The Forum is inspired by the work of the Sheikh to promote dialogue and co-existence between the Abrahamic faiths on the basis of scripture and classical Islamic teaching.

One of the world’s leading experts of the principles of Islamic Law or uṣūl al-fiqh, the Sheikh is widely recognized as a leading authority in the discourse of tolerance, having dedicated much of his career to illustrating the theological legitimacy of values such as equal citizenship, the rights of minorities, and harmony between national and religious identity as well as between Islam and other faiths.

RABBI EPHRAIM MIRVIS attends the Association of Jewish ex-Servicemen and Women annual remembrance parade and ceremony in London in November. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS) RABBI EPHRAIM MIRVIS attends the Association of Jewish ex-Servicemen and Women annual remembrance parade and ceremony in London in November. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

Key messages from the event 

  • The important place of religion and religious leaders in international affairs and peacebuilding
  • The unique Islamic and Jewish values that protect the rights of minorities and contribute to mutual flourishing
  • The need to recognize shared values and what peace among religions looks like in the present day
  • The key role of religious leaders in peace-making
  • Attempts to inspire ethical perspectives based on religious values through documents such as the Marrakesh Declaration.

At the event on Thursday, Sheikh bin Bayyah said that “the path to peace requires us to protect the rights of all faiths in our societies - in the UAE, UK and elsewhere - but it also requires a robust theology for living together as articulated in my writings, especially the Charter for a New Alliance of Virtue.”

“A historic paradigm shift in Muslim-Jewish relations is underway, harnessing the goodwill generated by a number of impressive new frameworks for dialogue,” Rabbi Mirvis said. “Seizing this opportunity is an urgent priority.

"We have a responsibility to build on the relationships that have been forged and to usher in a new era of engagement between our faith communities, in this country and beyond, for the benefit of the societies of which we are part.”

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis


Tags Islam Judaism United Kingdom chief rabbi mirvis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by