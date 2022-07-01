The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian lawmakers propose adding 'Z,' 'V' to license plates - report

Since the Russian war in Ukraine began, both letters, especially Z, have become a de facto military symbol in the public sphere, both in Russia and abroad.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2022 08:55
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbols "Z" painted on its sides in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine March 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbols "Z" painted on its sides in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine March 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

A new proposal by members of the Russian legislature could see the Latin letters Z and V be added to the list of characters approved to be used on license plates, RIA reported Friday morning.

The proposal was made by the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) in a letter sent to traffic police head Yuri Chernikov, and would see it be added to the 12 currently-approved characters, according to RIA.

The LDPR requests Z and V be added in order to support the Russian army.

Russian license plates

Russia currently has its license plates consisting of a series, which are letters, and two series of numbers, one of which is the registration code and the other is the region code. Also included is RUS, which is the country code.

The series of letters is often broken up by the registration code.

A Russian license plate (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A Russian license plate (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

However, not just any letter can be used in plate format. This is because the Russian language uses the Cyrillic alphabet, which while distinct from the Latin alphabet, still uses several characters that are either identical or incredibly similar to Latin letters. These types of letters are the only ones allowed to be used on Russian license plates in order for Russian cars to travel abroad. 

Currently, only 12 letters are allowed: A, B, E, K, M, H, O, P, C, T, Y and X. 

A hypothetical Russian license plate, for example, could be A188ABB82.

But if V and Z are added, then we could see something similar, with the LDPR giving the example of hypothetical license plate V076VZ777.

V and Z and the Russian war on Ukraine

Letters resembling V and Z do not exist in the Cyrillic alphabet. However, they have gained a very prominent role in Russia in recent months.

Both Z and V have been seen painted on Russian tanks and military vehicles during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, something Russia refers to exclusively as a "special military operation." The actual purpose of these markings is unknown, though some theorized that it used for nothing more than to help units distinguish one another and avoid friendly fire. There is precedence for this, and similar practices have been used in other wars as well. 

However, since the war began, both letters, though especially Z, have become a de facto military symbol in the public sphere, both in Russia and abroad

A participant carries a flag with the ''Z'' symbol in support of the Russian armed forces involved in a conflict in Ukraine, during the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 9, 2022. (credit: ANTON VAGANOV/ REUTERS) A participant carries a flag with the ''Z'' symbol in support of the Russian armed forces involved in a conflict in Ukraine, during the Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 9, 2022. (credit: ANTON VAGANOV/ REUTERS)

Outside of Russia, it is widely seen as a symbol of Russian aggression, having been compared to the Nazi swastika and even being banned from public display in multiple countries. It was even the inspiration for an anti-Russian slur: "Zig."

Within Russia, though, the symbol has taken on a different meaning altogether. Supporters of the war, both in Russia and abroad, frequently tout the Z symbol. Many in the Russian political and military echelons have also embraced this, and some Russians have even tried to incorporate the Latin letter into their names.

Back in May, Moscow municipal lawmaker Yevgeny Stupin said, citing the Defense Ministry, that the letters Z and V have no official military meaning and are not official symbols of the army. However, he does note that they are "recognizable and positively accepted" by soldiers, Russian citizens and others, according to an RIA report.

Practicality

The use of military symbolism supporting an invasion of Ukraine aside, there is another reason why the LDPR is pushing to add new letters to license plates: They're running out.

Per the standards of GOST, which are international technical standards relating to certifications and standardizations, among other things, regional areas of Russia have a set limit of 1,726,272 possible combinations of letters and numbers for license plates.

This is actually a significant problem, though, because some regions have more cars than that. 

There have been solutions proposed in the past. For instance, why not make more regional codes in a single area? That could essentially add an additional digit to the license plate, adding significantly more possibilities. And indeed, this has already been done in some parts of Russia.

But it is a short-term solution. After all, there are only so many possible three-digit regional codes that can be used and based on the rules for license plate sizes and standardized layout, adding yet another digit at the end wouldn't fit.

But, as noted by RIA citing the LDPR letter, adding more characters is a better fix and can significantly improve how many license plate combinations are possible.



Tags Russia cars Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by