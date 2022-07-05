The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pressure increases on UK's Boris Johnson over conduct of former minister

Johnson's office said the prime minister was not aware of any specific complaints against Pincher before appointing him.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 5, 2022 12:43
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. (photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A former top Foreign Office official accused Boris Johnson's office on Tuesday of lying over whether the British leader knew about earlier complaints of sexual misconduct made against a minister who resigned over his behavior last week.

The allegation will pile pressure on Johnson over what he knew when he appointed Christopher Pincher to a role involved in enforcing discipline and offering pastoral care in the governing Conservative Party.

Many of his lawmakers are increasingly frustrated at defending what some say is a scandal-ridden administration and could renew attempts to try to unseat the prime minister just a month after Johnson survived a confidence vote.

The main opposition Labour Party accused Johnson of "dragging British democracy through the muck."

"No 10 keep changing their story and are still not telling the truth," Simon McDonald, who served as permanent under-secretary to the Foreign Office at the time Pincher was a junior minister there, said in a tweet with a letter to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards he posted on the site.

McDonald, a British diplomat for decades and now a member of the upper house of parliament who would rarely speak out on internal government matters, said there was an investigation into Pincher in 2019 and that "Mr. Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation."

Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip last week saying he had drunk too much, embarrassed himself and "caused upset" to people. British media reported that Pincher had sexually assaulted two male guests at a London club.

Newspapers have since reported he had faced several previous allegations of sexual misconduct. His office said Pincher, who has been suspended by the Conservative Party, was now on a leave of absence focusing on receiving medical support and could not be reached.

 

COMPLAINTS

Last week, Johnson's office said the prime minister was not aware of any specific complaints against Pincher before appointing him. On Monday, his spokesman said he was aware of "some allegations that were either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint."

"In the absence of a formal complaint it was not appropriate to stop an appointment on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations," he said on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who was Foreign Secretary at the time of the 2019 complaint against Pincher, said on Tuesday it had not resulted in formal disciplinary action and that he was not aware Johnson had been told about it.

McDonald, however, said Johnson's office was making "inaccurate claims."

"In the summer of 2019, shortly after he was appointed minister of state at the Foreign Office, a group of officials complained to me about Mr. Pincher's behavior ... An investigation upheld the complaint; Mr. Pincher apologized and promised not to repeat the inappropriate behavior," he said in the letter.

"Mr. Pincher was not exonerated. To characterize the allegations as 'unsubstantiated' is therefore wrong."

Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said Johnson's "desperate attempts to cover up what he knew about sexual assault complaints against Chris Pincher before appointing him have been blown out the water."

"Boris Johnson is dragging British democracy through the muck. His appalling judgment has made Westminster a less safe place to work," she said in a statement.



 Angela Rayner


