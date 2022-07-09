UK to train up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops for war against Russia

Some 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in Defense Ministry sites and military bases across the United Kingdom in the upcoming months, BBC reported on Saturday morning.

The UK training program, which Defense Secretary Ben Wallace reportedly described as "the next phase in the UK's support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion," will see around 1,050 UK service members aim to train the 10,000-odd Ukrainian military personnel in 120 days.

The British Defense Ministry said the program will prepare the Ukrainian recruits for battles in the Ukraine-Russia War.

The program will be run by the UK Army's 11th Security Force Assistance Brigade, responsible for training, equipping and strategic planning and organization of foreign forces. It will cover weapons handling, first aid during battle, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the Law of Armed Conflict (also known as the international humanitarian law), according to the BBC.

"Using the world-class expertise of the British Army, we will help Ukraine rebuild its forces and scale up its resistance as they defend their country's sovereignty," the defense secretary said. "We're in the hands of the Ukrainians."

BRITISH DEFENSE Secretary Ben Wallace attends a NATO meeting in Brussels last week. He told ‘The Sunday Times’ that there was ‘a whiff of Munich in the air’ in efforts to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

British military support for Ukraine

Britain has been regularly training Ukrainian soldiers in the years following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, which renewed the conflict between Ukraine and its much-larger neighbor to the East.

Launched in 2015, Operation Orbital was established, during which training was provided to some 22,000 Ukrainian military personnel between February 2015 to February 2022, when it was suspended due to Russia's invasion on February 24.

The operation also saw Britain supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with anti-armor weaponry, including over 4,000 anti-tank missiles, according to the British Defense Ministry. Wallace stressed that the operation will resume when the war with Russia ends, the Telegraph reported in May.