Oath Keeper brought explosives to DC ahead of Jan. 6 attack, prosecutor says

In a court filing, federal prosecutors alleged that Jeremy Brown, an Oath Keepers member from Florida, drove explosives to a Virginia hotel in his recreational vehicle.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 9, 2022 19:55
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group brought explosives to the Washington, DC, area ahead of the January 6th, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to the US Justice Department.

In a court filing, federal prosecutors alleged that Jeremy Brown, an Oath Keepers member from Florida, drove explosives to a Virginia hotel in his recreational vehicle on January 6. A second member of the group, Thomas Caldwell, was later found in possession of a "death list" that included the name of a Georgia election official, according to the document.

In a statement forwarded by his attorney, Caldwell denied the allegation against him. "The DOJ's claim that I sought to assassinate election workers is a 100% false and disgusting lie. Unfortunately, the mountain of exculpatory evidence that exonerates me is being hidden from public view by the DOJ through protective orders," the statement said.

A legal representative for Brown was not immediately available for comment.

The 28-page court document, filed on Friday in US District Court in Washington, details evidence that the Justice Department is likely to present later this year at the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers members, including Caldwell and the group's leader Stewart Rhodes. It lists Brown as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during president Donald Trump's administration, stands up in a public hearing of the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, at the Capitol, in Washington, US, June 28, 2022. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS) Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during president Donald Trump's administration, stands up in a public hearing of the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Insurrection, at the Capitol, in Washington, US, June 28, 2022. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The filing came as the congressional panel investigating the January 6 riot prepared to hold two hearings next week. A hearing set for Tuesday is expected to focus on efforts to assemble Trump supporters including members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys extremist groups in the Capitol.

"The DOJ's claim that I sought to assassinate election workers is a 100% false and disgusting lie. Unfortunately, the mountain of exculpatory evidence that exonerates me is being hidden from public view by the DOJ through protective orders."

Thomas Caldwell's attorney

Background

The January 6 attack took place as Congress worked to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over Trump. US Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican panel member, has said Trump could be held criminally liable for allegedly encouraging the attack with false claims that the election was stolen from him. Read full story

More than 840 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot, attacking police and sending lawmakers scrambling for safety. About 250 defendants have pleaded guilty, including some members of the Oath Keepers.



