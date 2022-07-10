The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
WJC President Lauder comments on assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 17:30
Shinzo Abe (photo credit: WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS)
Shinzo Abe
(photo credit: WORLD JEWISH CONGRESS)

Commenting on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said:

“Like the assassination of my good friend Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the senseless murder of former Prime Minister Abe is a reminder of the increased danger posed by extremists across the political spectrum. It should also serve as a wake-up call for all nations to realize once and for all that terrorism, violence, and hatred cannot be a solution to any of the problems we face collectively. 

“Former Prime Minister Abe was a lifelong champion for Japanese democracy who served his country selflessly. On behalf of Jewish communities across the globe, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and to the nation and people of Japan.”



