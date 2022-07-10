Commenting on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said:

“Like the assassination of my good friend Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the senseless murder of former Prime Minister Abe is a reminder of the increased danger posed by extremists across the political spectrum. It should also serve as a wake-up call for all nations to realize once and for all that terrorism, violence, and hatred cannot be a solution to any of the problems we face collectively.

“Former Prime Minister Abe was a lifelong champion for Japanese democracy who served his country selflessly. On behalf of Jewish communities across the globe, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and to the nation and people of Japan.”

