Legendary philanthropist Lily Safra dies at 87

Legendary billionaire philanthropist and socialite, Brazilian-born Lily Safra, died in Geneva on Saturday, July 9, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Safra and her fourth husband, brilliant Lebanese-born Brazilian banker Edmond Safra, despite their enormous wealth, kept their fingers on the pulse of the less fortunate in society and contributed with extraordinary generosity to numerous causes and individuals in some 40 countries.

Together they established a charitable foundation through which they supported education, medicine, scientific research, religion, the arts, academia, and many humanitarian projects.

Safra's widowhood and philanthropy

Following the tragic death of her husband in bizarre circumstances in their home in Monaco in December 1999, Lily Safra took over the chairmanship of the foundation, and in the ensuing years, devoted much of her life to improving the quality of life for other people, and giving dignity to those whose socio-economic circumstances, had in too many cases, robbed them of dignity.

Brazilian philanthropist and social figure Lily Safra arrives to attend the inauguration of the Institut Claude Pompidou, a new centre on the Alzheimer disease, in Nice March 10, 2014. (credit: REUTERS)

In her giving she continued to link the name of her husband with her own so that many of the large-scale gifts to institutions and organizations are in the names of Lily and Edmond Safra.

Safra Square which houses the offices of the Jerusalem Municipality, is named for Jacob and Ester Safra who were Edmond Safra's parents, who instilled charitable values into all their children.

Among the many causes supported in Israel by the Safra Foundation, and in some cases found by it are the ISEF Foundation which encourages and promotes higher education for gifted Israeli children, mainly those living in peripheral communities and provides scholarships for them; Keren Shemesh which provides loans and expert mentoring to young people wishing to start small businesses; Window to Tomorrow, a program, for the distribution of computers and technology training to more than 12,000 families in Israel’s Arab communities; the Israel Museum; the Children's Hospital at Tel Hashomer; the Hadassah Medical Center; residential treatment for severely disabled children; the Science Campus and the Brain Research Center at the Hebrew University; The University of Haifa; Yad Vashem; the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra; renovation projects at the Western Wall; synagogues; the printing of sets of Bibles and Babylonian Talmud; and much more.

In its global support, the foundation has helped the children of Chornobyl, built a youth village for orphans in Rwanda; and even managed to supply food, medicines, clothing, and other necessities) for the elderly in Odesa and Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine.

Lily Safra is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will remain loyal to her legacy of giving.