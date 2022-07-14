The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel sends more defensive aid that's on its way to Ukraine

Israel has hesitated to provide Ukraine with any military assistance, even that of a defensive nature, given that it has attempted to maintain ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 14, 2022 12:35
Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel prepares to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, March 1, 2022
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A new batch of defensive aid equipment is on its way to Ukraine, just two days after Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the shipment as Russia continues to press on with its war.

The latest package includes 1,500 helmets, 1,500 protective vests, hundreds of mine protection suits, 1,000 gas masks and dozens of hazmat filtration systems.

The first shipment to the war-torn country was in April when Gantz approved sending Ukrainian emergency services 2,000 helmets and 500 flak jackets.

Israel has hesitated to provide Ukraine with any military assistance, even that of a defensive nature, given that it has attempted to maintain ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

At issue for Israel in particular, is the presence of Russian forces in Syria on its northern border and its continued need to coordinate its aerial attacks against Iranian targets there with Moscow. Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was also been one of the world leaders who attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

The flag of Ukraine hangs and flies, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, outside a shop near the service road of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON) The flag of Ukraine hangs and flies, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, outside a shop near the service road of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

In a briefing to reports on Wednesday evening, a senior American source said President Joe Biden will ask Prime Minister Yair Lapid to increase Israel’s military aid to Ukraine.

“We are happy with the new assistance Israel announced in recent days, but there are specific needs Ukraine has that we are going to talk about with the Israelis," the source said.

Biden is in Israel for a two-day visit before heading to Saudi Arabia on Friday. He met with Defense Minister Gantz and other senior military officials. While Iran was a main topic, the defense establishment understands that the war in Ukraine is a top concern for the United States and Europe.

Washington has pushed Jerusalem to take a more aggressive stance against Moscow, with National  Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealing earlier this week that Iran is preparing to deliver several hundred drones to Russia for the war.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel

In early June, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk spoke of his frustration over Israel's failure to provide defensive military assistance to his country, technical military support and continued medical support, including its refusal to treat Ukrainian soldiers in its hospitals.

"I want the Israeli government to move away from its comfort zone and get back to reality," Korniychuk said, adding that the country needs Israeli assistance. 

"I mean that we need the military-technical support, We need an Iron Dome… that will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory," Korniychuk said.

Nevertheless, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov later said that the Iron Dome wouldn’t work against Russian missiles.

Speaking at a Forbes conference Reznikov said that he had been to Israel and spoke to manufacturers regarding the famed defense system.

"I mean that we need the military-technical support, We need an Iron Dome… that will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory."

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk

"We all know the example of Israel, which protects the sky quite well. We all know the name Iron Dome, but even it does not give 100% protection. In fact, I’ve been to Israel and talked to their manufacturers and state enterprises,” he said. “The Iron Dome was built [for protection] against slow, low-altitude, low-impact missiles that were basically made in garages. Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles.”

Reznikov noted another system, also developed in Israel and purchased by the Czech Republic, likely the SPYDER missile defense system manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense System-the manufacturer of the Iron Dome.

“So we need to develop our air defense/anti-missile defense system, or to obtain one, including from our partners,” he said.



Tags Iron Dome Ukraine Israel relations Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by