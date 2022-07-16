The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental

Ivana was the mother of the former president's three oldest children and helped him build some of his signature buildings, including Trump Tower. She was 73 at the time of her death.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 16, 2022 01:50
Ivana Trump arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2006 event in France, May 25, 2006 (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Ivana Trump arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2006 event in France, May 25, 2006
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Ivana Trump, former US President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) said Friday.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that Ivana Trump had been found dead on the stairs inside her apartment and that foul play was not suspected.

"The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso. Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," OCME said in a statement.

"The Medical Examiner has determined her cause of death was an accident caused by blunt impact injuries to her torso. Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation."

OCME

Short biography

Ivana was the mother of the former president's three oldest children and helped him build some of his signature buildings, including Trump Tower. She was 73 at the time of her death.

Senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images) Senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump and senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a summit at the East Room of the White House May 18, 2018. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992. They had three children together: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.



Tags Donald Trump Ivanka Trump Donald Trump Jr.
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
