How many war crimes has Russia allegedly committed?

Of the war crimes crimes, about 21,677 were related to law violations of the war, while other war crimes were related to Russian propaganda.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2022 05:30
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/FILE PHOTO)
Smoke rises over the remains of a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK/FILE PHOTO)

Russia has committed 22,504 war crimes in Ukraine since they began their invasion of the country in February, as of a Monday report from Ukrinform citing the Telegram of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Of those crimes, about 21,677 were related to law violations of the war, while other war crimes were related to Russian propaganda, according to the report.

10,922 crimes against national security were registered, 1,283 war crimes were registered as treason and another 64 were considered sabotage.

Kyiv's top prosecutor said at the end of May that Ukraine identified more than 600 war crime suspects and 80 of them were being prosecuted with suspects ranging from Russian military officials, politicians and propaganda agents.

Past crimes

Last May, a 21-year-old Russian soldier pled guilty to killing a 62-year-old unarmed civilian in the first few days of the invasion.

A firefighter works at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine July 12, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) A firefighter works at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine July 12, 2022. (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Another war crime is the massacre in the Ukrainian city Bucha, where photos of mass civilian casualties were uploaded to social media.

Reuters contributed to this report.



