Ukraine-Russia war: Russia preparing for next stage of offensive

Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed in the Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 17, 2022 07:27

Updated: JULY 17, 2022 07:28
A rescuer works inside a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine July 16, 2022. (photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
A rescuer works inside a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine July 16, 2022.
(photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

 Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas."

Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days.

"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said on Saturday. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.

"We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters."

Vadym Skibitskyi, Ukrainian spokesman 

"There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line... Clearly, preparations are now underway for the next stage of the offensive.”

The Ukrainian military said Russia appeared to be regrouping units for an offensive towards Sloviansk, a symbolically important city held by Ukraine in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Smoke rises after a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screen grab taken from a handout video released July 16, 2022. (credit: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Recent Russian attacks

Ukraine says at least 40 people have been killed in the Russian shelling of urban areas in the last three days, as the war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24 intensifies.

Rockets hit the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region on Friday night, killing three people including a 70-year-old woman and wounding three others, said regional Governor Oleh Synehubov. 

"Three people lost their lives, why? What for? Because Putin went mad?" said Raisa Shapoval, 83, a distraught resident sitting in the ruins of her home.

To the south, more than 50 Russian Grad rockets pounded the city of Nikopol on the Dnipro River, killing two people who were found in the rubble, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Moscow, which calls the invasion a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" its neighbor, says it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and protect its own security. It has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

Kyiv and the West say the conflict is an unprovoked attempt to reconquer a country that broke free of Moscow's rule with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered military units to intensify operations to prevent Ukrainian strikes on eastern Ukraine and other areas held by Russia, where he said Kyiv could hit civilian infrastructure or residents, according to a statement from the ministry.

His remarks appeared to be a direct response to what Kyiv says is a string of successful strikes carried out on 30 Russian logistics and ammunition hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.

The strikes are causing havoc with Russian supply lines and have significantly reduced Russia's offensive capability, Ukraine's defense ministry spokesperson said on Friday. 



Tags Russia Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
