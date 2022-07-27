The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

South Korea says North to face cyber sanctions if it conducts nuclear test

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006. It has also tested ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 13:02
North and South Korean guard posts are seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)
North and South Korean guard posts are seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI)

North Korea is likely to face stronger sanctions including measures aimed at curbing its cyberattack capabilities if it conducts a nuclear test that it has been preparing, South Korea's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Park Jin, who took office in May as new President Yoon Suk-yeol's top diplomat, said North Korea has completed arrangements for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.

North Korea is already under various UN sanctions because of its nuclear and missile programs and the UN Security Council would likely adopt a "far stronger, more closely woven" resolution if it goes ahead with the test, including measures targeting its hackers, Park said.

"There need to be more strengthened sanctions for North Korean IT workers stationed abroad making funds through illegal cyber hacking activity," he told a news conference.

North Korean controversies

The United States and South Korea have said North Korea has mobilized thousands of hackers to steal funds including cryptocurrencies to finance its weapons.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a convocation of the Expansion of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released by the country's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 23, 2022 (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a convocation of the Expansion of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released by the country's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 23, 2022 (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

North Korea's foreign ministry has denied that accusation and says its weapons programs are for its defense.

Several US officials including the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, Anne Neuberger, were in South Korea this week to discuss responses to the North's weapons tests and ways to reopen stalled denuclearisation talks.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006. It has also tested ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States.

On Japan, Park vowed to seek a solution to a feud that has undermined relations stemming from South Korean court orders for the seizure of assets of Japanese firms accused of not compensating some wartime laborers.



Tags north korea sanctions nuclear watchdog South Korea cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by