New Serbia-Kosovo crisis arises with EU, Russia on sidelines - analysis

Hours after air raid sirens were heard in the town of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Russia’s foreign ministry claimed that Kosovo was working with the US and European Union to threaten the Serbian minority in Kosovo. This conjures up memories of the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, particularly the 1999 Kosovo war when the US mobilized NATO and the international community to drive Serbia out of Kosovo.

This was a defining moment for a younger Vladimir Putin and it is believed he has long wanted revenge on the West for what it did in 1999. The war in Kosovo was the height of the US power and hegemony of the 1990s when the US was doing humanitarian intervention and acting as a global policeman. Today things have changed and it is Russia invading Ukraine and threatening to cut energy supplies to Europe. Rising authoritarians such as China, Turkey, Iran and Russia are working together against the US. They are signing new energy deals and issuing threats. China and the US, for instance, are at loggerheads over Taiwan and a potential visit by Nancy Pelosi.

So what is happening in Kosovo? It is surprising for many to find out that Serbia appears to be on alert tonight about what might be taking place across the border. According to Russian media, the Russian foreign ministry and Izvestia, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Pristina, with the United States and the European Union (EU) behind it, to stop provocations and to respect the rights of Serbs in Kosovo. This was announced on July 31 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to Russia's Izvestia, Zakharova noted that “the decision of the ‘authorities’ in Pristina to start applying unreasonable discriminatory ‘rules’ on the forced replacement of personal documents and numbers of local Serbs from August 1 is another step towards the expulsion of the Serbian population from Kosovo.” She went on to say, “Kosovar leaders know that the Serbs will not remain indifferent when it comes to a direct attack on their freedoms, and they deliberately escalate in order to launch a military scenario. Of course, Belgrade is also at the forefront of the attack, which the West wants to additionally ‘neutralize’ with Kosovo Albanian hands,” Zakharova said.

The air raid sirens in northern Kosovo took place as gunfire was reported near the border. After the Kosovo war of 1999, many Serbs fled Kosovo, but a sizable Serb minority remains in the country. Kosovo declared independence and it is recognized by more than 100 countries. Israel and Kosovo recognized each other in September 2020. This was seen as part of the fruit of the Abraham Accords even though the overall context was more complex. Israel has had good relations with Serbia, but Kosovo has also wanted to establish ties with Israel.

⚡️#Zakharova: A decision by the "authorities" in Pristina to start applying unjustified "rules" on forced re-issuance of personal documents & licence plates for local Serbs from August 1 is another step towards expulsion of the Serbs from Kosovo. https://t.co/J62XecIBVQ pic.twitter.com/RebVMlE16L — MFA Russia (@mfa_russia) July 31, 2022

Background of current crisis

The current crisis on the border may stem from attempts by Kosovar authorities not to recognize documents held by Serbs and to stop the use of license plates used by the Serb minority. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned the Kosovo government over this issue in the past. He said that Kosovo's goal is to “expel Serbs, especially from the north of Kosovo and Metohija” and compared this to the expulsion of Serbs from Croatia in 1995 during Operation Storm, according to the website Balkan Insight.

Spain's prime minister was in Serbia on Friday as part of a tour of the Western Balkans. ABC News reported that “Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez held talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade ahead of his visits to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania in the coming days.” Spain says it is very close to the Serbian government. “The Balkan nations are all in different stages of the EU accession process. EU officials have recently sought to encourage governments in the region to move on with reforms amid concerns over Russia's efforts to boost its influence in the Balkans,” ABC noted, adding that “Serbia remains a rare European country that has kept friendly ties with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.”

According to Izvestia, “the Serbian Ministry of Defense denied the participation of the Serbian side in the growth of tension with Kosovo.”

With all sides seeming to deny that there is any real crisis there remain major questions over why air raid sirens were sounded and why there are so many rumors. Why has Russia suddenly made comments about Kosovo, appearing to push a narrative that could drive a new crisis in the Balkans. Serbia is a close partner of Russia and also of Turkey. Turkey is close to Moscow. Serbia has upgraded some of its air defenses, including procurement of Pantsir systems recently. Russia's TASS media reported in 2021 that “Serbian President Alexander Vucic praised the quality of Russian weapons and announced the procurement of the Pantsir-S1M air defense system while examining the Serbian military exposition, dedicated to the Day of Unity, Freedom and National Flag of Serbia.”

Putin still remembers the confrontation between Russian forces and NATO forces over the Pristina International Airport that occurred on June 12, 1999. The defeat of Serbia by US forces in 1999 was humiliating for Russia, which had wanted to save face at Pristina. Putin came to power in the wake of the 1999 conflict. He vowed to restore Russia and it has taken him decades to do it. He views the international authoritarian coalition of China-Turkey-Iran-Russia as a key to the multi-polar world—one where US hegemony will be weakened. The recent visit by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to Africa and Putin's meetings with Iranian and Turkish leaders are all about removing the US from the powerful position it obtained in 1999. Backing Serbia is about showing how things have changed over the past 20 years. It is unclear if Serbia wants to risk going all-in on Kosovo again, though. Vucic’s decision tonight and in the coming days will be a major test of how Russia’s drive for a new world order is reshaping the globe.