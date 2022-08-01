The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kosovo starts issuing extra documents to Serbian citizens as protesters block roads

Fourteen years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, some 50,000 Serbs in the north still use license plates and documents issued by Serbian authorities, refusing to recognize the state.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 11:48
Members of the KFOR peacekeeping force patrol the area near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo, October 2, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LAURA HASANI)
Members of the KFOR peacekeeping force patrol the area near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo, October 2, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LAURA HASANI)

Kosovo's government on Monday began issuing extra documents to Serbian citizens crossing into its territory, as Serbs living in the north of the country who oppose the decision blockaded roads leading to two border crossings.

Fourteen years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, some 50,000 Serbs in the north still use license plates and documents issued by Serbian authorities, refusing to recognize the Pristina government and its institutions.

“This decision will continue to be implemented until all the barricades are removed and the freedom of movement for people and goods is ensured."

Kosovo’s Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla 

Following tensions on Sunday and consultations with US and EU ambassadors, the government said it would postpone until Sept. 1 a decision giving local Serbs 60 days to switch to Kosovo license plates and requiring extra documents to be issued at the border to Serbian citizens, including those living in Kosovo without local documents.

But as gravel-filled trucks and heavy machinery continued to block roads leading to the Brnjak and Jarinje border crossings in northern Kosovo on Monday morning, the government began issuing the documents at the biggest border crossing Merdare.

Kosovo ethnic Serbs pass through barricades near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LAURA HASANI) Kosovo ethnic Serbs pass through barricades near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo, September 28, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LAURA HASANI)

“This decision will continue to be implemented until all the barricades are removed and the freedom of movement for people and goods is ensured," Kosovo’s Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said.

NATO-led mission KFOR helicopters flew over the north of Kosovo, which is majority-populated by Serbs and linked directly with Serbia. The Brnjak and Jarinje border crossings remained closed.

Kosovo has been recognized as an independent state by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia or Russia.

Background

A year ago, after local Serbs blocked the same roads in another row over license plates, Kosovo's government deployed special police forces and Belgrade flew fighter jets close to the border.

Tensions between the two countries remain high and Kosovo's fragile peace is maintained by a NATO mission with 3,770 troops on the ground. Italian peacekeepers were visible in and around the northern town of Mitrovica on Sunday.

The two countries committed in 2013 to a dialog sponsored by the European Union to try to resolve outstanding issues but little progress has been made.



