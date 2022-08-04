The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US congresswoman Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash

Walorski, 58, was mourned as an honorable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 00:46
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) speaks as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies to the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, October 2, 2020. (photo credit: J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) speaks as US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies to the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, October 2, 2020.
(photo credit: J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.

Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the US House of Representatives, was mourned as an honorable public servant who strived to work across party lines to deliver for her constituents.

The congresswoman had been traveling down an Indiana road on Wednesday afternoon with her communications chief, Emma Thomson, 28, and one of her district directors, Zachery Potts, 27, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

"A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head-on" with Walorski's vehicle, killing all three occupants, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the other car, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, was pronounced dead at the scene, near the northern Indiana town of Nappanee, it added.

Confirming her death in a statement shared on Twitter by House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Walorski's office said: "Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon."

It added: "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time."

Walorski was a lifelong resident of Indiana, according to her official biography. She served on the House Ways and Means Committee and was the top Republican on the subcommittee on worker and family support.

Prior to her election in 2012 to the House, Walorski served three terms in the Indiana legislature, spent four years as a missionary in Romania along with her husband and worked as a television news reporter in South Bend, according to a biography posted on her congressional website.

Reactions by US politicians

"[Walorski] passionately brought the voices of her north Indiana constituents to the Congress, and she was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness."

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who previously served as mayor of South Bend, wrote on Twitter: "Though we came from very different places politically, she was always prepared to work together where there was common ground."

Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, said in a statement that Walorski "passionately brought the voices of her north Indiana constituents to the Congress, and she was admired by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for her personal kindness."



