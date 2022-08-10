Israelis logging into the FIFA ticket sales website will notice that the nearest sales agency doesn't mention Israel at all, but only the "occupied Palestinian territories."

Israelis who wish to purchase a hospitality package for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which is taking place this November, will see that the package being sold by Winterhill Hospitality lists the country as "Palestinian Territory, Occupied," and does not have an option listed as Israel. The website does, however, list all the other countries located in Asia and the Middle East.

Israeli businessmen who entered the site were amazed to see that Israel's name had disappeared, Ynet reported.

Qatar, according to its commitments to FIFA, is obliged to give the same treatment to all countries in the world, without omitting names or flags, the report also said.

Israel-World Cup background

Israel had previously struck a deal with FIFA in June that would allow Israelis to travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup, which marks the first time that Israelis will be accepted into the country without using a foreign passport, as fans will be able to apply for a Fan ID online after buying tickets. The ID would serve as an entry visa and allow booking flights and accommodation.

A view of the World Cup Trophy during an event marking ''200 Days To Go'' ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Qatar May 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI)

Since Qatar doesn't allow visas for Israeli passports, before the deal had been struck, there was speculation about whether Israelis would be able to attend.

The Israel national soccer team only qualified for the World Cup once in 1970 when Mexico hosted, where the team was eliminated in the group stage.