The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

South Korea, China clash over US missile shield

China, contending THAAD's powerful radar could peer into its airspace, curbed trade and cultural imports after Seoul announced its deployment in 2016, dealing a major blow to relations.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 08:28

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 08:30
A THAAD interceptor is launched during Flight Test THAAD in Kodiak Alaska (photo credit: REUTERS)
A THAAD interceptor is launched during Flight Test THAAD in Kodiak Alaska
(photo credit: REUTERS)

China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a US missile defense shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences.

The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system emerged after an apparently smooth first visit to China by South Korea's foreign minister this week.

China, contending THAAD's powerful radar could peer into its airspace, curbed trade and cultural imports after Seoul announced its deployment in 2016, dealing a major blow to relations.

South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday the system stationed in the country is a means of self-defense, according to a briefing transcript, after Beijing demanded Seoul not deploy additional batteries and limit the use of existing ones.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, seeing the system as key to countering North Korean missiles, has vowed to abandon the previous government's promises not to increase THAAD deployments, participate in a US-led global missile shield or create a trilateral military alliance involving Japan.

On the campaign trail, the conservative Yoon pledged to buy another THAAD battery, but since taking office in May, his government has focused on what officials call "normalizing" the operation of the existing, US-owned and operated system.

South Korea-China talks

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, meeting on Tuesday, explored ways to reopen denuclearization negotiations with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as K-pop music and movies, to China.

A Wang spokesman said on Wednesday the two had "agreed to take each other's legitimate concerns seriously and continue to prudently handle and properly manage this issue to make sure it does not become a stumbling block to the sound and steady growth of bilateral relations."

The Chinese spokesman told a briefing the THAAD deployment in South Korea "undermines China's strategic security interest."

Park, however, told Wang that Seoul would not abide by the 2017 agreement, called the "Three Nos," as it is not a formal pledge or agreement, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement.

China also insists that South Korea abide by "one restriction" - limiting the use of existing THAAD batteries. Seoul has never acknowledged that element, but on Wednesday, Wang's spokesman emphasized that China attaches importance to the position of "three Nos and one restriction."

During Park's visit to the eastern port city of Qingdao, the Chinese Communist Party-owned Global Times praised Yoon for showing "independent diplomacy and rationality toward China" by not meeting face to face with visiting US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But the newspaper warned that the THAAD issue is "a major hidden danger that cannot be avoided in China-South Korea ties."



Tags China north korea Japan South Korea THAAD usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
2

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
5

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by