US State Department warns congress about Russia terrorism bill - report

Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism could endanger the fragile deal to allow the free transit of Ukrainian grain ships, the US State Department informed US Congressional offices, according to a Friday Politico report.

The State Department also shared its fear that the sanctions requirements imparted by being listed on the state sponsor of terrorism blacklist would impact private-sector actors needed to maintain the shipping deal, according to the report.

A bipartisan congressional group is set to introduce a bill to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, after Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that if he didn't take such a course of action, then Congress would.

Politico reported that while the State Department didn't say if it was for or against the bill, it has insisted that as secretary of state, Blinken is the only person capable of putting Russia on the list.

Russia responds to possible state sponsor of terrorism designation

"Make no mistake, if Washington decides to suspend its ties with Moscow, we can live with it," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter in response to the US Senate passing a nonbinding resolution calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to add Russia to a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing in the beginning of August that the result of the designation would be the end of diplomatic relations, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

"Washington runs the risk of finally crossing the point of no return with all the ensuing consequences," Zakharova said, reported TASS.

Latvia designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in order to bring an end to the conflict.

"Latvia recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution.

Western nations should increase their military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine and support initiatives condemning Russia's actions, it added.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.