The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Taiwan opposition defends China outreach after controversial visit

The Kuomintang (KMT) decision to send deputy chairman Andrew Hsia to Beijing sparked controversy, especially in light of ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 08:19
Members from the Kuomintang, Taiwan's main opposition, arrive to attend its annual conference in Taipei, Taiwan, September 6, 2020. (photo credit: ANN WANG/REUTERS)
Members from the Kuomintang, Taiwan's main opposition, arrive to attend its annual conference in Taipei, Taiwan, September 6, 2020.
(photo credit: ANN WANG/REUTERS)

The head of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) defended its "brave" outreach to Beijing on Sunday after a senior official visited China on a trip condemned by Taipei's government and which upset even some party members.

China's military drills near the democratically governed island this month in response to a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were widely condemned in Taiwan, including by the KMT.

But the KMT's decision to send its deputy chairman Andrew Hsia to China on what the party said was a pre-arranged visit to the Taiwanese business community there shortly after the exercises began caused a storm of controversy.

Late Saturday after he returned, Taiwan's China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said Hsia was wrong to go and that opposition parties should recognize that China is "the instigator of the destruction of peace in the Taiwan Strait."

Veterans take part in a flag raising ceremony at a former military post on Kinmen, Taiwan, October 15, 2021. Sitting on the front line between Taiwan and China, Kinmen is the last place where the two engaged in major fighting, in 1958 at the height of the Cold War. (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG) Veterans take part in a flag raising ceremony at a former military post on Kinmen, Taiwan, October 15, 2021. Sitting on the front line between Taiwan and China, Kinmen is the last place where the two engaged in major fighting, in 1958 at the height of the Cold War. (credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG)

Speaking at the party's annual conference in Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, its chairman Eric Chu said that Hsia and others are "very brave and determined," and it was important to keep lines of communication open to prevent conflict.

"We know that there will be different opinions and a backlash, but the KMT must insist on doing the right thing," he said.

"What's more, if the two sides are in serious antagonism, no one can escape the risk of war."

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi, a senior KMT member who had called the merits of visiting China at this moment "debatable," declined to answer reporters' questions about Hsia at the congress.

Hsia, now in government-mandated quarantine, met senior officials while in China, including a deputy head of its Taiwan Affairs Office.

Taiwan local elections amid ongoing tensions with China

Taiwan is gearing up for mayoral and city councilor elections on Nov. 26, a test for both parties ahead of the presidential and parliamentary vote in early 2024.

The local elections are traditionally more about domestic matters like pollution and social issues than about Taiwan's international position or ties with China, but campaigning is now happening in the shadow of Beijing's exercises.

The KMT was unable to shake accusations from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it would sell out Taiwan to China ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, leading to a DPP landslide.

The KMT ruled China until it fled along with the defeated Republic of China government to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, who established the People's Republic of China.



Tags Elections China diplomacy taiwan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by