New Mexico man indicted for attempting to establish ISIS training center

Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu'Min Abdullah, of New Mexico, was indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the United States Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Wilson attempted to establish a training camp for ISIS called the Islamic State Center where ISIS ideology, as well as "tactical maneuvers and martial arts" would be taught, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the statement said, Wilson allegedly tried to obstruct at least one proceeding by destroying records by shutting down an online platform on which he had promoted and recruited others to ISIS ideology and discussed terrorist attacks.

Earlier arrest

The statement added that Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina were arrested and pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS in a Texas court. They testified that they had been radicalized by Wilson and that without his influence, they would never have committed the crimes.

Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico (credit: DEBERNARDI/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Following the arrest of Matthews and Molina, Wilson allegedly ordered other members of his platform to destroy evidence.

If he is convicted, Wilson could serve up to 20 years in prison for each count, the Justice Department said.