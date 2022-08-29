The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New Mexico man indicted for attempting to establish ISIS training center

Wilson allegedly attempted to establish a training camp for ISIS called the Islamic State Center where ISIS ideology, as well as "tactical maneuvers and martial arts" would be taught.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 03:47
ISIS fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul. (photo credit: REUTERS)
ISIS fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu'Min Abdullah, of New Mexico, was indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the United States Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

Wilson attempted to establish a training camp for ISIS called the Islamic State Center where ISIS ideology, as well as "tactical maneuvers and martial arts" would be taught, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the statement said, Wilson allegedly tried to obstruct at least one proceeding by destroying records by shutting down an online platform on which he had promoted and recruited others to ISIS ideology and discussed terrorist attacks.

Earlier arrest

The statement added that Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina were arrested and pleaded guilty to providing material support to ISIS in a Texas court. They testified that they had been radicalized by Wilson and that without his influence, they would never have committed the crimes.

Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico (credit: DEBERNARDI/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico (credit: DEBERNARDI/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Following the arrest of Matthews and Molina, Wilson allegedly ordered other members of his platform to destroy evidence.

If he is convicted, Wilson could serve up to 20 years in prison for each count, the Justice Department said.



Tags Terrorism United States ISIS Islamic State
