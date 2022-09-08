The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

S.Korea offers talks with N.Korea to discuss reunion of separated families

The two Koreas have held family reunions around major holidays, mostly under liberal governments in the South.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 07:32
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. (photo credit: SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018.
(photo credit: SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

South Korea on Thursday offered talks with North Korea to discuss a reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture under President Yoon Suk-yeol despite strained cross-border ties.

The surprise proposal came days before the thanksgiving holiday of Chuseok, when the two Koreas have held family reunions before. But prospects remain unpromising, with the North racing to beef up its weapons arsenals and refusing to deal with Yoon's administration.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who is in charge of inter-Korean affairs, urged a swift, positive response, saying Seoul will consider Pyongyang's preferences in deciding the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks.

"We hope that responsible officials of the two sides will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters including the issue of separated families," Kwon told a news conference.

The two Koreas have held family reunions around major holidays, mostly under liberal governments in the South, which have sought to reengage the North and provide food and other handouts.

"We hope that responsible officials of the two sides will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters including the issue of separated families."

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un poses for a photo with Korean People's Army medics during a meeting to recognise their contributions in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 18, 2022. (credit: KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY KCNA VIA REUTERS) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un poses for a photo with Korean People's Army medics during a meeting to recognise their contributions in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 18, 2022. (credit: KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY KCNA VIA REUTERS)

But cross-border ties have soured. The North conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year and is seen as ready for its first nuclear test since 2017.

When asked about the possibility of food aid, Kwon said his government was not considering "special incentives" and the North should respond to address humanitarian matters.

Even if Pyongyang rejects his offer, Seoul will "continuously make proposals," Kwon said.

Would North Korea accept the offer?

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, said chances are extremely low that the North would accept the offer, citing its recent comments on Yoon.

"Family reunions are a basic humanitarian issue but in reality, it requires a substantial level of trust between both sides," he said.

Yoon, who took office in May, has unveiled what he called an "audacious" plan to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament, but said he would respond sternly to the North's provocations.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said last month Yoon should "shut his mouth" and her country would not sit face to face with him, criticizing his plan as "absurd."

The last round of family reunions took place in 2018 when Yoon's liberal predecessor held summits with Kim and tried to broker a peace agreement between Pyongyang and Washington.



Tags north korea Kim Jong Un South Korea Family Separation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by