Israeli leaders express condolences on Queen Elizabeth II's death

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the Queen's death "the end of an era."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 21:04

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 21:29
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A Jerusalem municipality worker hangs an Israeli flag next to the British flag, the Union Jack, as he stands on a platform near Israel's presidential residence in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming visit of Britain's Prince William, June 25, 2018
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Israeli leaders expressed their condolences to the British people after Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday evening.

President Herzog: 'The end of an era'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the Queen's death "the end of an era."

"Together with the Israeli people, I grieve her loss and extend my deepest sympathies to the British people and all nations of the Commonwealth, who have lost their matriarch. Queen Elizabeth was a historic figure: she lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy."

"As the eleventh president of the State of Israel during Her Majesty's long reign, and on behalf of the whole State and people of Israel, I express my condolences to the Royal Family, to the King and the Queen Consort, to the people of the United Kingdom, and to all nations of the Commonwealth."

Queen Elizabeth II. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Queen Elizabeth II. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"My late mother and father had several audiences with the Queen over the years. Her fond welcome and warm hospitality left a profound impression down the generations."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

"Throughout her long and momentous reign, the world changed dramatically, while the Queen remained an icon of stable, responsible leadership, and a beacon of morality, humanity and patriotism. In her life and in her service to her people, the Queen embodied a spirit of integrity, duty and ancient tradition," added Herzog. "My late mother and father had several audiences with the Queen over the years. Her fond welcome and warm hospitality left a profound impression down the generations."

PM Lapid: 'The Queen was an extraordinary figure, a unique leader'

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also expressed his condolences, stating "On behalf of the Government of Israel and the citizens of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the citizens of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen was an extraordinary figure, a unique leader who symbolized devotion and love for her homeland."

Israeli ambassador: She was admired around the world as inspirational & beloved

Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely expressed her condolences on the passing to the Queen, stating "As Britain’s longest reigning monarch she was admired around the world as an inspirational & beloved stateswoman. Israel stands with the Royal family and the British people in mourning the loss of The Queen. יהי זכרה ברוך (May her memory be a blessing)"

Knesset speaker: 'A global symbol of stability even in difficult moments'

"In my own name and in the name of the Knesset, I send my condolences to the British people in their heavy mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was a stable and strong pillar in her country, in the British Commonwealth and in world politics for over 70 years," said Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

"Elizabeth II, who dedicated her whole life from a young age to the service of the kingdom and the British people, was a global symbol of stability even in difficult moments, of unity among the people and impartial statesmanship at any cost."

Gantz: Under her reign, UK-Israel relations flourished

Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences as well, stating "The Queen served the international community over 70 years, and under her reign, UK-Israel relations flourished. My thoughts are with the UK today."

The Tel Aviv Municipality displayed the British flag on the municipality's facade on Thursday night.

"Great sorrow fell on Britain with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one of the most important and influential leaders the world has ever known. Tonight we all share in the sorrow of the United Kingdom," said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.



Tags Israel United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth Royal Family
