How will the Queen's fortune be divided among the royal family?

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, was obviously a very rich woman, although not as rich as some might have expected from a person in her position. Her personal fortune is estimated at slightly higher than $500 million, while the fortune of her son, King Charles III, is estimated to be about $400 million. The overall worth of the entire royal family is estimated to be around 28 billion dollars according to Forbes magazine.

After the Queen's death, the question arises as to how her personal fortune will be distributed. While Charles has succeeded her as King, he will not win the entire amount. Instead, he will receive an automatic amount of 15% of the royal house's annual profits, which are tripled into the monarch's pocket. An income of 24 million dollars a year from the Duchy of Lancaster will also go straight into Charles' pocket.

The Queen had three children besides Charles: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

"It's been talked about in the past that Andrew was her favorite son," Royal Family commentator Josh Rom told the New York Post. "He's likely to win some of the fortunes."

However, the public reaction to this will be interesting, as Prince Andrew is unsuccessfully trying to restore his image after he was accused of rape at Jeffrey Epstein's estate, and even reached a settlement with one of the complainants. It is likely that his return to the headlines will not be good for him, although it does not seem that the Queen passed him by in the distribution of the spoils.

Britain's Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attend the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. (credit: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also expected to be rewarded, as are their sons and daughters. The intriguing story revolves around Prince Harry, however, who did not manage to arrive at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in time to share the Queen's last hours with her, instead arriving around half an hour after the news broke of her death.

However, he arrived for the eulogy held in Aberdeen, without his wife Meghan Markle by his side. Likewise, Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, did not come either, which diverted the fire from the controversial couple who stepped away from the royal family in 2020. Either way, it is unclear what Harry's share of the inheritance will be, although he had been on close terms with his grandmother even after he announced his retirement from the royal family.

And in the meantime, plans are being made for residential changes in the palace. Charles is not a big fan of Windsor Castle, which is too noisy for his taste, and instead, The newly named Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate are expected to enter the 1,000-year-old castle, which is the oldest active castle in the world, while Balmoral is expected to become a museum. Charles is expected to make changes to additional properties and in general to reduce the residences that serve the royal family.