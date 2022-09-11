Albania targeted by Iranian cyberattack shortly after cutting relations

Albania was targeted by a second cyberattack originating from Iran, the country's prime minister, Edi Rama, stated on Saturday, just days after the country cut ties with Tehran due to a cyberattack that hit Albania in June.

"Another cyber attack by the same aggressors, already exposed and condemned by Albania's friendly and allied countries, was recorded last night on the Total Information Management System (TIMS)! Meanwhile, we continue to work around the clock with our allies to make our digital systems impenetrable," Rama tweeted on Saturday.

The prime minister updated on Sunday afternoon that the system was back in operation and that the attack had "not achieved its goal at all," with no information leaks caused.

"Beyond the cynicism and sneers typical of the big digital gossip club, fed by professional howlers and some international relations strategists, Albania has technically resisted the best, while politically it has made a very useful investment!"

The US National Security Council condemned the new cyberattack on Sunday morning, tweeting "This malicious activity against Albania follows the July 15 cyberattack conducted by the Government of Iran. The US government is supporting Albania’s efforts to mitigate and recover."

Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

Albania severs ties with Iran

On Wednesday, Albania announced that it was severing ties with Iran and expelling Iranian diplomats due to a cyberattack it says was conducted by Iranians in July in an attempt to destroy Albania's digital infrastructure.

In the announcement last week, Rama stated that after thorough investigations, it was confirmed "with indisputable evidence" that the attack was conducted by Iran.

Rama added that the attack was carried out by four hacker groups that acted in concert, including a "notorious international cyber-terrorist group" which he said has carried out attacks against Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Kuwait and Cyprus. The prime minister did not name the groups.

In August, the Mandiant cybersecurity company reported that it had linked the cyberattack against Albania to Iranian hackers, as the group behind the attack used tools commonly used by Iranian hacker groups.

Iran calls Albania's accusation 'baseless claims'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the move by Albania at the time, saying it considered "this country's decision to sever political relations with our country based on such baseless claims to be an ill-considered and short-sighted action in international relations."

The Foreign Ministry claimed that Iran has "principled positions" in cyberspace in multilateral and international forums and is itself targeted by cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

The ministry also pointed a finger at the US and Israel, stating that "the immediate release of the American government's statement and the reception of this decision by the Zionist media indicate the existence of a prepared plan to create a political atmosphere against the Islamic Republic of Iran."