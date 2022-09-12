The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump lawyers reject Justice Department request on classified documents

In a court filing, Donald Trump's lawyers have asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon to require an independent arbiter.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 17:28
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates ahead of their May 3 primary election, at the county fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. April 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates ahead of their May 3 primary election, at the county fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. April 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse)

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday said they oppose the US Justice Department's request to continue to review classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation.

In a court filing, his lawyers also asked US District Judge Aileen Cannon to require an independent arbiter, called a special master, to include the roughly 100 documents with classification markings in its review of more than 11,000 records recovered during the court-approved Aug. 8 search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

What is the court case?

Trump is under investigation for retaining government records, some of which were marked as highly classified, at Mar-a-Lago after leaving office in January 2021. The government is also investigating possible obstruction of the probe.

"In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own presidential and personal records," Trump's lawyers wrote.

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, US, August 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, US, August 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

"The government should therefore not be permitted to skip the process and proceed straight to a preordained conclusion," they added.

The clash between the Justice Department and Trump over how to treat classified material puts Cannon on the hot seat to make a decision.

"In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own presidential and personal records,"

Former US President Donald Trumps lawyers

If she rules that the Justice Department cannot continue relying on the classified materials for its criminal probe or insists on letting the special master review them, prosecutors have threatened to appeal to the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The documents probe is one of several federal and state investigations Trump is facing during his time in office and in private business. He has suggested he might run for president again in 2024 but has not made any commitment.



