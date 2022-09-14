The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Taliban, Pakistani forces clash along border, casualties reported

Taliban and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire after Pakistani soldiers tried to erect a military structure on the Afghan-Pakistani border.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 16:25
People with Taliban's flags gather to welcome a man (not pictured) who was released from prison in Afghanistan, upon his arrival at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Taliban and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire after Pakistani soldiers tried to erect a military structure on the Afghan-Pakistani border, causing multiple casualties on both sides, the Taliban said on Wednesday.

The Pakistani military said its forces had responded to cross-border fire from militants, and that three of its soldiers were killed.

The border was drawn up years ago but has been disputed

The border was drawn up decades ago during British colonial rule and has long been disputed, often leading to clashes. Pakistan treats it as an international frontier and has fenced it, while Afghan authorities do not recognize the demarcation.

"Pakistan forces tried to erect a military post near the line," Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said, adding that this was against the "rules" and Pakistani forces had opened fire when Taliban forces approached the construction.

Members of Taliban forces ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)Members of Taliban forces ride on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 3, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)

He said casualties were reported on both sides, and the matter was referred to higher authorities for investigation.

The incident occurred in eastern Paktia province on the Afghan side, which borders the Pakistani area of Kurram.

Pakistan, in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday, termed the incident an exchange of fire between militants and Pakistani forces.

"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops," a statement from the military's public relations wing said.

It condemned the use of Afghan soil for what it called activities against Pakistan and that it expects authorities in Afghanistan - ruled by the hardline Islamist Taliban since August 2021 - to stop such actions.

Pakistan's foreign office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Taliban's assertion that Pakistani forces were building a military structure.

Tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban have increased in recent months despite historically close ties, primarily over border issues, and more recently on charges that Pakistan had allowed its air space to be used by US drones to strike targets in Afghanistan.



Tags pakistan taliban afghanistan
