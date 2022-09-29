Kremlin says Nord Stream incidents look like state-sponsored 'terrorism'

The Kremlin said on Thursday that incidents on two major undersea gas pipelines from Russia to Germany look like acts of state-sponsored "terrorism".

The European Union is investigating major leaks in the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea and has said it suspects sabotage.

"This looks like an act of terrorism, possibly on a state level," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily call.

"It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of a terrorism could have happen without the involvement of a state of some kind," Peskov said. "This is a very dangerous situation which requires an urgent investigation."

A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. (credit: Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS )

Russia spotted at the scene of the crime

The US news channel CNN, citing three sources, reported that European security officials had observed Russian navy support ships and submarines not far from the sites of the Nord Stream leaks.

Asked for a comment on the CNN report, Peskov said there had been a much larger NATO presence in the area.