The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Kabul blast a setback for Afghan women seeking education against the odds

A suicide attacker detonated his explosives during a practice exam in the girls' section of a packed room at Kaaj Education Institute.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 18:33
Female primary school students leave school after a class in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 25, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
Female primary school students leave school after a class in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 25, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Raihana, 19, wanted to be a doctor, studying until midnight in recent weeks for Afghanistan's university entrance exam, a chance for women to advance their education even as they face growing restrictions from the Taliban government.

Her diligent preparation ended on Friday when a suicide attacker detonated his explosives during a practice exam in the girls' section of a packed room at Kaaj Education Institute, a private tutoring center in the capital Kabul.

Raihana's father, a shopkeeper, rushed her to hospital but she did not survive.

"She was always saying, 'If you have a chance, you shouldn't miss it, and you have to do your best.' But she didn't know she was going to be martyred," said her aunt Khatera, who asked that her full name not be used for fear of retribution.

Young women like Raihana denied opportunities for a standard secondary education under the Islamist Taliban who seized power a year ago, comprised many of the victims in the blast at the private center.

Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) Afghan women's rights defenders and civil activists protest to call on the Taliban for the preservation of their achievements and education, in front of the presidential palace in Kabul (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Residents of the neighborhood who had family members, friends and neighbors killed, injured and emotionally shaken described to Reuters as a violent setback for young women seeking an education against already difficult odds.

The blast hit the West Kabul area, home to many, like Raihana, of the Hazara minority community of mostly Shi'ite Muslims in Sunni-majority Afghanistan. Hazaras have been targeted in past attacks launched by the ultra-radical Islamic State and others.

No one has claimed responsibility for Friday's blast

With girls' secondary schools closed, "Our last hope was educational institutions. Unfortunately now the institutes are also under threat," said Sakina Nazari, a 25-year-old resident and former Kaaj student whose family friend was badly injured in the attack.

Girls' secondary schools have been closed in most provinces, including Kabul, since the Taliban took over in August 2021. The leadership backtracked on promises to open all schools in March.

Private tutoring centers such as Kaaj have provided a lifeline to girls wanting to further their education and a chance to go to universities, where women are still allowed, though they face increased restrictions and growing economic challenges.

Male students were also sitting Friday's mock exam but, according to the Taliban source and a witness, the attacker went to the part of the class where young women sat separated from their male peers, resulting in high female casualties.

"Young women from Afghanistan's Hazara Shia community reportedly make up (the) majority of (the) 60-plus killed and injured," the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan said in a statement. "Those responsible must face justice. Taliban must fulfill obligations to ensure the safety of all Afghans."

The UN mission said at least 35 people had been killed and 82 injured. Police have confirmed 19 killed and 27 wounded, but health workers and the Taliban source say the toll is higher and that many of the injured were in serious condition.

Taliban officials condemned the attack, saying the group would find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Hazara community has been the target of a series of attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, including under the Republic that the Taliban overthrew.

"This is not the last one and this is not the first one," said Sakina Yousufi, a volunteer education advocate from the area. Families, many from modest backgrounds who gave everything to educate their children during the country's economic crisis, wanted their daughters educated but were becoming scared, she said.

"Many people are afraid to send their children, their girls to go to a (private education) course or university," she said. "There is a big challenge to go to school ... and now there are only more challenges."

Raihana's aunt said the family had vowed that all the children, including Raihana's sister, would study to avenge her death.

"They want to stop us from learning by such actions and killing, but they will never stop us," she said.



Tags university taliban afghanistan Islamic State suicide bombing
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by