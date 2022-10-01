The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Chile accepts Israeli ambassador, ending snub saga

Chilean President Gabriel Boric accepted the credentials of Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli on Friday, two weeks after refusing to see him in protest of Israeli actions in the West Bank.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 20:15
Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric celebrates with supporters after winning the presidential election in Santiago, Chile, December 19, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO)
Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric celebrates with supporters after winning the presidential election in Santiago, Chile, December 19, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric accepted the credentials of Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli on Friday, two weeks after refusing to see him in protest of Israeli actions in the West Bank.

"What a pleasant, important and meaningful meeting with His Excellency the President Gabriel Boric and [Foreign Minister] Antonia Urrejola," Artzyeli tweeted after the meeting.

The President's office tweeted a 30-second video of Boric accepting the credentials of various ambassadors and their countries' flags, including Israel.

Last month, Boric snubbed Artzyeli, who came to the presidential palace in Santiago at the scheduled time. Anonymous sources told the Chilean press that the reason was the killing of 17-year-old Oday Salah, who was involved in violence against Israeli soldiers who were in Kafr Dan to map a house for demolition after two of its residents shot and killed an IDF officer.

Supporters of Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric celebrate after their candidate won the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, December 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO) Supporters of Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric celebrate after their candidate won the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, December 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO)

The ceremony was soon rescheduled for the end of the month, and Urrejola apologized in person to President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

The Chilean Jewish community, however, was concerned because of Boric’s support for boycotting Israel and their history against them.

Boric against the Chilean Jewish community

Boric told television station T13 two days after the incident: “I want to express to the Jewish community that they should know that like every Chilean and every person who lives in our country, no one will ever be persecuted or intimidated for their ideas or worldviews unless they break the law.”

Jewish community leaders pointed out that Boric did not apologize and said they found it strange that he brought up persecution when that is not the issue at hand.

Gerardo Gorodischer, president of Chile’s Jewish community, argued that “if you say so, you question the Jews’ right to be treated like all other citizens."

“This generates antisemitism,” he said. “It is something to see on social networks the increases in antisemitic messages since the diplomatic conflict began. Antisemitism in Chile has become quite virulent.”

As a legislator in 2015, Boric was one of only two MPs who voted against conferring honorary citizenship on prominent Chilean Rabbi Eduardo Waingortin, who has lived in the country since 1988.

“It is something to see on social networks the increases in antisemitic messages since the diplomatic conflict began. Antisemitism in Chile has become quite virulent.”

Gerardo Gorodischer, president of Chiles Jewish community

In 2019, the Chilean Jewish community distributed honey to lawmakers in honor of Rosh Hashanah, with a card reaffirming their commitment to “a more inclusive, supportive and respectful society.” Boric tweeted the gift with the message: “They could start by asking Israel to return the illegally occupied Palestinian territories.”

In a subsequent virtual meeting with the Jewish community, he accused them of supporting a “murderous state.”



Tags Israel president eu ambassador to israel chile
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by