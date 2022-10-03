The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Canada slaps sanctions on Iran for human rights violations amid protests

Last week, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said new sanctions would be placed on Iran in light of the violent crackdown on protesters.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 19:13
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Canadian government announced a series of sanctions against Iranian officials and entities on Monday due to "gross human rights violations" committed against protesters in Iran in recent weeks.

The new sanctions targeted 25 individuals and nine entities, including senior Iranian officials and entities involved in repressive measures, violations of human rights and the spread of the Iranian government's propaganda and misinformation.

Among those sanctions are Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Mohammed-Hossein Bagheri, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami, IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani, the IRGC's cyber defense command, the Evin Prison, used to house political prisoners, Iran's morality police and Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Press TV, the Basij Resistance Force, the daughter of former Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Zeinab Soleimani, and former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani are also among those designated.

"These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran’s so-called ‘Morality Police,’ which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," said the Canadian government in a press release.

Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Women hold a picture of Mahsa Amini during a sit-in following her death, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon September 21, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

"Iran’s continued grave and ongoing breaches of international law are well known and documented, including its blatant disregard for human life. Canada will always stand with Iranians and the victims of this regime, including with the families and loved ones of the victims of the downing of Flight PS752."

The sanctions prohibit dealings related to the designated individuals and entities, freezing any assets they hold in Canada. These individuals are also rendered inadmissible to Canada.

“Canada will continue to speak up and defend human rights — women’s rights — because it is the right thing to do," said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. "Our message to Iran is clear: the continued and systemic persecution of Iranian women must stop and they will be held accountable for human rights violations and blatant disregard for human life. Canada applauds the courage and actions of Iranians and will stand by them as they fight for their rights and dignity.”

Trudeau to Iranian protesters: We stand with you

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would be implementing new sanctions against "dozens of individuals" in light of the violent crackdown on protesters in Iran.

"We've seen Iran disregarding human rights, time and time again, and now we see it again with the death of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown on protesters," said Trudeau. "To the women in Iran who are protesting and to those who are supporting you: We stand with you. We join our voices - the voices of all Canadians - to the millions of people are demanding that the Iranian government listen to their people, end their repression of freedoms and rights and let women and all Iranians live their lives and express themselves."



Tags Iran canada sanctions Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by