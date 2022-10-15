The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Mexican mayor, officials abducted near US border

The mayor of a small town in northern Mexico near the US border and a group of officials have gone missing after they were abducted by armed men.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 15, 2022 21:45
Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico (photo credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)
Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico
(photo credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)

The mayor of a small town in northern Mexico near the US border and a group of officials have gone missing after they were abducted by armed men, state authorities said on Saturday.

Mario Cedillo Infante, mayor of Guerrero, Coahuila was traveling with eight other people on Friday night when authorities lost contact with his group in the city of Nuevo Laredo, the Coahuila state government said in a statement.

Before losing contact, the group had alerted authorities they were being pursued by two trucks with armed men.

A senior state official told Reuters the gunmen abducted the group and that Coahuila authorities were working with Mexico's armed forces to get the mayor and his companions back.

The border city of Nuevo Laredo is in nearby Tamaulipas state, and has long been notorious for gang violence.

A US border patrol agent looks over the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas, US, May 11, 2017 (credit: REUTERS)A US border patrol agent looks over the Rio Grande river at the border between United States and Mexico, in Roma, Texas, US, May 11, 2017 (credit: REUTERS)

Cedillo's wife and son were believed to be among those in the missing group of people, a senior Coahuila politician told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.



Tags crime mexico US-Mexico border mexican cartel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

Here's why you shouldn't fear Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo

Russian Navy's diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by