Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

Eight Starbucks employees are suing Starbucks after the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 17, 2022 21:00
A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018 (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
A Starbucks sign is show on one of the companies stores in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018
Starbucks Corp SBUX.O was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager.

The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. They claimed the manager urged police to charge them with assault and kidnapping after the workers pressed her for a raise in August.

The store's employees had voted 18-0 to unionize in June.

What was the lawsuit?

At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations. Starbucks has denied wrongdoing.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

A new study from the Jewish Language Project at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion charts how Jewish names have evolved over history and what they say about American Jewish identity. (credit: JTA ILLUSTRATION BY GRACE YAGEL)A new study from the Jewish Language Project at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion charts how Jewish names have evolved over history and what they say about American Jewish identity. (credit: JTA ILLUSTRATION BY GRACE YAGEL)

According to the complaint, the Anderson workers on Aug. 1 presented the manager with a letter calling for a raise. She then called a Starbucks district manager and falsely claimed the workers were preventing her from leaving the store, the plaintiffs claim.

The manager reported the incident to law enforcement two days later, prompting a weeks-long investigation that included police visiting some of the workers' homes, according to the lawsuit.

The local sheriff's office ultimately concluded the workers had done nothing illegal, the plaintiffs said.

Starbucks released a statement on Aug. 8 saying the manager had felt unsafe and the workers were suspended with pay pending an investigation.

The plaintiffs in Monday's lawsuit said the statement falsely suggested they had threatened the manager and engaged in criminal conduct.

The workers accused Starbucks of defamation and abusing the legal process in violation of state law. They are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.



