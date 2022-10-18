Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for sanctions against Iran on Tuesday saying the world should "sanction the duck" of the country for providing drones to Russia in the war in Ukraine.

"If Iran walks like a duck, talks like a duck and admits to supplying drones to the biggest duck in the world then I think we have enough evidence to say that Iran is a duck. Let's sanction the duck out of them," tweeted Landsbergis.

The statement comes as Ukraine considers cutting diplomatic ties with Iran over the Islamic Republic's sales of drones to Russia and calls for aid in obtaining air defenses as Russia intensifies its attacks.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Landsbergis's stance against Russia's invasion

Landsbergis has spoken strongly against Russia and its allies throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In June, when a member of Russia's State Duma submitted a bill to the country's parliament to repeal the recognition by the USSR of Lithuania's independence, the Lithuanian foreign minister warned that Lithuania must respond accordingly and be ready to defend itself together with its partners.

“Only a state ruled by beasts could start a war like the one Russia started. I am not surprised that in politics they do not behave according to human standards," said the foreign minister at the time. "We must respond accordingly - be ready to defend ourselves both by ourselves and together with our partners, by political, diplomatic or other means."

Landsbergis has also issued calls alongside other Baltic officials for a "special Nuremberg-style international tribunal" to try Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Lithuanian foreign minister has also supported Ukraine's call for military aid, tweeting "It's time for more than just air defense systems. It's time to give Ukraine all the weapons she needs to fully defend her people, land, sea and sky against the genocidal aggression of Putin's terrorist state."