The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Lithuanian FM: Let's sanction the 'duck' out of Iran for drones to Russia

The statement comes as Ukraine considers cutting diplomatic ties with Iran over the Islamic Republic's sales of drones to Russia.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 22:39
Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis listens during Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8) foreign ministers meeting in Kaunas, Lithuania September 7, 2022. (photo credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters)
Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis listens during Nordic-Baltic cooperation (NB8) foreign ministers meeting in Kaunas, Lithuania September 7, 2022.
(photo credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for sanctions against Iran on Tuesday saying the world should "sanction the duck" of the country for providing drones to Russia in the war in Ukraine.

"If Iran walks like a duck, talks like a duck and admits to supplying drones to the biggest duck in the world then I think we have enough evidence to say that Iran is a duck. Let's sanction the duck out of them," tweeted Landsbergis.

The statement comes as Ukraine considers cutting diplomatic ties with Iran over the Islamic Republic's sales of drones to Russia and calls for aid in obtaining air defenses as Russia intensifies its attacks.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022 (credit: THE STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE OF THE UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Landsbergis's stance against Russia's invasion

Landsbergis has spoken strongly against Russia and its allies throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In June, when a member of Russia's State Duma submitted a bill to the country's parliament to repeal the recognition by the USSR of Lithuania's independence, the Lithuanian foreign minister warned that Lithuania must respond accordingly and be ready to defend itself together with its partners.

“Only a state ruled by beasts could start a war like the one Russia started. I am not surprised that in politics they do not behave according to human standards," said the foreign minister at the time. "We must respond accordingly - be ready to defend ourselves both by ourselves and together with our partners, by political, diplomatic or other means."

Landsbergis has also issued calls alongside other Baltic officials for a "special Nuremberg-style international tribunal" to try Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The Lithuanian foreign minister has also supported Ukraine's call for military aid, tweeting "It's time for more than just air defense systems. It's time to give Ukraine all the weapons she needs to fully defend her people, land, sea and sky against the genocidal aggression of Putin's terrorist state."



Tags Iran Russia ukraine sanctions lithuania drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by