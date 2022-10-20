The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russia says outgoing PM Truss was a 'catastrophically illiterate' disgrace

Russian officials used derogatory language to describe PM Liz Truss' departure.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 16:46

Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2022 16:47
Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Cheltenham, Britain, August 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Cheltenham, Britain, August 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed the departure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying she was a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her "catastrophic illiteracy."

"Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a social media post.

Truss has been the target of withering comments from Moscow since she visited in February as part of a fruitless drive by Western politicians to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Claiming illiteracy is no small piece

The claim of illiteracy appears to refer to that trip, when Truss was British foreign minister. In a meeting with Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, she appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering widespread mockery in Russian media.

Russian officials took a dim view of Truss's premiership from the outset and have reveled in her numerous gaffes. Upon her appointment in September, Lavrov said Truss did not know how to compromise and questioned how the British leader could say she did not know whether French President Emmanuel Macron was a "friend or foe."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives for the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan, yesterday. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives for the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan, yesterday. (credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)

Zakharova also on Thursday mocked Truss' high-profile photo shoot in Estonia last year, where she donned a flak jacket and helmet to ride in a tank during a visit to British troops stationed in the Baltic country.

Relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine, on the back of the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury in 2018.



