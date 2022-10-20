Reactions to UK PM Liz Truss's resignation

Following are reactions from senior figures around the world to the resignation of Liz Truss, who said on Thursday that she was resigning as Britain's prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed.

U.S PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.

"We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face."

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF RON KLAIN

"We're going to work very, very closely with whomever succeeds Prime Minister Truss."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"We want, above all else, stability... On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go."

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN

"I think stability is very important and we would like to see the UK system within its capacity in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible ... during these times when a major war is underway on the continent in Europe."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"I had a good contact with her (...) so I'm annoyed for her personally (...) We agreed on a whole range of views and I'm looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague. It will be the fifth one, I believe."

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN MARIA ZAKHAROVA

"Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister."

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN, SPEAKING IN BUENOS AIRES

"This morning I heard the news that my political opponent, the conservative Prime Minister of the UK, has resigned. Had I known that organizing the summit could lead to the resignation of the UK PM I'd have organized it sooner."