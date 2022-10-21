The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Trump ex-adviser Bannon sentenced to four months for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, who pleaded not guilty, could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on those charges.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 18:43
Former US president Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon attends his arraignment at the New York Criminal Courthouse in New York, US, September 8, 2022. (photo credit: STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Former US president Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon attends his arraignment at the New York Criminal Courthouse in New York, US, September 8, 2022.
(photo credit: STEVEN HIRSCH/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced by a judge on Friday to four months in prison for refusing to cooperate with lawmakers investigating last year's US Capitol attack.

In imposing the sentence, US District Judge Carl Nichols also ordered Bannon to pay a fine of $6,500. The judge allowed Bannon to defer serving his sentence while he appeals his guilty verdict.

Bannon's trial

Bannon was found guilty in July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony to the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. Prosecutors had sought a six-month sentence.

Prosecutor J.P. Cooney said at Friday's hearing that Bannon chose to "thumb his nose at Congress." He "is not above the law, and that's what makes this case important," Cooney said.

Former US president Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is escorted into courtroom for arraignment, in New York, US, September 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS) Former US president Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is escorted into courtroom for arraignment, in New York, US, September 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

Bannon, 68, was a key adviser to the Republican Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as his chief White House strategist in 2017 before a falling out between them that was later patched up.

A firebrand, Brannon helped articulate the "America First" right-wing populism and stout opposition to immigration that helped define Trump's presidency. Bannon has played an instrumental role in right-wing media and has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and attacked police with batons, sledgehammers, flag poles, Taser devices, chemical irritants, metal pipes, rocks, metal guard rails and other weapons in a failed effort to block congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Bannon declined to address the judge prior to sentencing on Friday.

His attorney David Schoen said Bannon relied on the advice of his lawyers not to comply with a congressional subpoena after Trump invoked executive privilege, a legal doctrine that shields some White House communications from disclosure.

"A more egregious contempt of Congress would have been to say 'Screw you Congress, take your subpoena and shove it!'" Schoen said.

According to the Jan. 6 committee, Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice on the day before the attack, attended a planning meeting at a Washington hotel and said on his right-wing podcast that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

In his trial, prosecutors called only two witnesses while Bannon's defense team called none. Bannon opted not to testify. Bannon's lawyers have said they will appeal his conviction.

Bannon's defense was hamstrung by rulings by Nichols that barred him from asserting that he relied on executive privilege claims and arguing that he relied on advice from his attorney.

The committee's leaders have called Bannon's conviction a victory for the rule of law. Bannon had sought to portray the criminal charges as politically motivated, lashing out at Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, while saying, "They took on the wrong guy his time."

The Democratic-led committee has sought testimony from dozens of people in Trump's orbit. In addition to Bannon, prosecutors have charged former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the same committee, with a Nov. 17 trial date set. Navarro has pleaded not guilty.

Friday's sentencing does not end Bannon's legal troubles. He was indicted in New York state in September on charges of money laundering and conspiracy, with prosecutors accusing him of deceiving donors by giving money to help build Trump's promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

Bannon, who pleaded not guilty, could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on those charges.



