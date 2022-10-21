The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Apartment fire kills at least 7 people in Wisconsin

The blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in a four-unit apartment house in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, about 25 miles east of Milwaukee.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 23:49
Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
Emergency personnel from the FDNY respond to an apartment building fire in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, January 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)

At least seven people died early on Friday in a predawn apartment fire in suburban Milwaukee that authorities were investigating as possible arson, police said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in a four-unit apartment house in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, about 25 miles east of Milwaukee, the town's police chief, Torin Misko, said in a media briefing at the scene.

Police and fire department crews called to the scene "were met with large amounts of fire and began to rescue individuals from the building and balconies of the building," Misko said.

"This is an active criminal investigation," Misko told reporters, adding that Hartland police were being assisted by the state fire marshal's office, the Wisconsin crime lab, the local sheriff's department and other agencies.

Asked if authorities had any indication that the fire was deliberately set, Misko said, "that's what we're looking into at this moment."

The aftermath of a fire in a Petah Tikvah apartment on November 17, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES) The aftermath of a fire in a Petah Tikvah apartment on November 17, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)

No information on the victims

Misko said at least seven people had perished in the blaze but he had no immediate information about the victims or the precise circumstances of their deaths.

Personnel from 15 area fire departments and nine police departments responded to the incident, he said.



Tags fire apartments Wisconsin investigation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
2

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

US fighter jets intercept 2 Russian bombers near Alaska

A Russian Tu-95 Bear 'H' photographed from a RAF Typhoon Quick Reaction Alert aircraft (QRA) with 6 Squadron from RAF Leuchars in Scotland.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by