Taliban kill six Islamic State members in raid in Afghan capital - spokesman

ISIS fighters were targeted after a previous attack, which the group has not taken responsibility for.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 09:17

Updated: OCTOBER 22, 2022 09:19
Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

Taliban security forces killed six Islamic State members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group's administration said on Saturday.

The Islamic State members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi.

"They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute," said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.

No group claimed responsibility for either attack.

The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education center on Sept. 30 killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women. 

A SUSPECTED ISIS member sits blindfolded in a Taliban Special Forces car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5. (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS) A SUSPECTED ISIS member sits blindfolded in a Taliban Special Forces car in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 5. (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

On Sept. 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighborhood once home to a "Green Zone" of embassies and foreign force bases. 

How have things changed since the Taliban took over?

Since the Taliban took over in 2021, they say they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.

However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

The Afghan affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan, after an old name of the region, are enemies of the Taliban.

Fighters loyal to Islamic State first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.



Tags Terrorism taliban afghanistan taliban ideology ISIS
