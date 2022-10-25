The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Baha’is urge Qatar’s Emir to restore their rights

The Baha'i International Community organization issued an appeal to the Qatari monarchy urging the Emir to eliminate the discrimination against Baha'is.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 03:19
The Baha'i shrine is seen in the northern city of Haifa August 18, 2008 (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
The Baha'i shrine is seen in the northern city of Haifa August 18, 2008
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

The Baha’i International Community organization on Monday issued an appeal to the Qatari monarchy, urging the Emir of the tiny oil-rich nation to eliminate discrimination against Baha’is and permit the return of its members who were expelled from the Gulf country.

“We now appeal to him to let his deeds give weight to his words by protecting the Baha’is from discrimination, welcoming home those who have been expelled, and freeing these innocent people to live their lives and to serve the country they love,” wrote the Baha’i International Community in a statement.

According to the organization’s statement, “The persistent pattern of discrimination against Baha’is in Qatar is of growing international concern. The previous United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Ahmed Shaheed, expressed his worry at the ‘precarious situation’ of the Baha’is in Qatar. And the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom has noted the situation ‘may constitute systematic and ongoing restrictions on freedom of religion or belief.”’

The Baha’i International Community organization requested that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, match his rhetoric with action with respect to his speech last month to the United Nations General Assembly, in which he said “ we believe in dialogue, joint action, and an attempt by each party to understand the other by putting himself in someone else's position in order to see things from the perspective of that other party.” The Emir also said, “No matter how diverse our nationalities, religions and ideas are, our duty is to overcome obstacles, extend a hand of friendship, build bridges of understanding and celebrate our common humanity.”

The Baha’i International Community said, however, “in recent decades a growing number of Baha’is have been blacklisted, denied the renewal of their residency permits or the 'certificates of good conduct' essential for employment, and barred from working in certain sectors. In many cases, individual Baha’is have been forced to separate from their families and to leave the country, despite their families having lived in Qatar for many generations.”

A holy shrine of the Baha'i faith is seen in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in November 2006 picture. Founded in the 19th century by a Persian nobleman, Baha'i is considered by some scholars to be an offshoot of Islam. The faith sees itself as an independent religion and its 5 million followers (credit: ISRAEL BAHAI/ REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD (ISRAEL))A holy shrine of the Baha'i faith is seen in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in November 2006 picture. Founded in the 19th century by a Persian nobleman, Baha'i is considered by some scholars to be an offshoot of Islam. The faith sees itself as an independent religion and its 5 million followers (credit: ISRAEL BAHAI/ REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD (ISRAEL))

Qatar's constant refusal to correct human rights abuses

Qatar is a Muslim-majority state that has been sharply criticized over the years for its persecution of the LGBTQ community (Qatar's regime imposes the death penalty on gays), women, and foreign domestic workers. 

Qatar's regime frequently refuses to correct its human rights abuses, according to NGO reports who monitor human rights violations in the Middle East. "Qatar made a commitment to protect the rights of all to believe and to manifest their beliefs when it acceded in 2018 to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Baha’is in the country have therefore sought resolution and redress from the Government – on many occasions – but no response has been given to their appeals for the respect of their dignity and rights," wrote the Baha’i International Community.



Tags Human rights qatar discrimination Bahai
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by