WASHINGTON - President Isaac Herzog is expected to present US President Joe Biden with evidence indicating that Iranian UAVs are being used against Ukrainian civilians as part of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Herzog arrived in Washington Tuesday morning, ahead of the meeting with Biden.

According to Herzog’s office, through a visual analysis, the Israeli defense establishment “has established that there are UAV fragments in Ukraine that are identical to those developed in Iran.”

“President Herzog will present US Government officials with images of Shahed-136 exploding UAVs prepared for a launch in a military exercise in Iran in December 2021. Another photo shows the same type of drone downed during the fighting in Ukraine,” Herzog’s office said.

“Despite Iranian denials and attempts to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, the photos show that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering,” the statement reads.

Engine of an Iranian drone downed in Ukraine. (credit: COURTESY OF THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)

“Yet again, Iran has proven that it cannot be trusted and wherever there is killing, destruction, and hatred—it’s there,” President Herzog said. “Iranian weapons play a key role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn its lessons, now and in the future.”

He went on to say that the world must speak with Iran in the same language: “a tough, united, and uncompromising language. As we are repeatedly discovering, for every hesitation about Iran—there is a price. In recent months, the Iranian regime has shown the world its true colors, which Israel has known for years. Nobody can ignore that the Iranian regime uses violence against its own citizens and is brutally suppressing the hijab protests with blatant human rights violations.”

He began his official visit with a meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, the Biden Administration's mediator for Israeli-Lebanese talks on the maritime boundary issue.

"The President and [Senior Advisor] Hochstein discussed the details of the deal, its terms, and its implications for regional stability," Herzog's office said in a statement. "President Herzog thanked Hochstein for his assistance in advancing the deal."

The president also met with dozens of Jewish leaders, reassuring them that the strong bond between the countries will not be affected by the upcoming elections in Israel or the midterm elections in the US. Leaders from The American Jewish Committee, B’nai B’rith, JDCA, RJC, the Conference of Presidents and AZM were among those who attended the meeting.

“You have midterm elections; We have elections next week. I think one thing should transcend: both the friendship and close bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable,” Herzog told the leaders. “And it is a value which we must all cherish and work for.”

“We should both respect each other's democracies, and we should respect the fact that Israelis will go next week to vote and make their decisions. And we should, of course, respect Americans who are going to vote in two weeks,” He continued. “I know that there will be, of course, discussions about the outcome of each of that one's respective elections. But first, the underlying rule should be that we honor and respect democracy.”

“The fact that we can all meet together brothers and sisters means a lot to me personally,” Herzog told the Jewish leaders. “As you know, I'm hardly devoted to the cause of the Jewish people worldwide and their connection and bonds with the state of Israel.”