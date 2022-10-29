Prisoners with HIV and hepatitis C have been recruited by the Russian Wagner private military company, according to a Tuesday report from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

In order to properly classify which of the Russian soldiers are sick or suffer from such diseases, a specific wristband will be placed on their hands - red for HIV and white for hepatitis.

There are approximately more than 100 prisoners with HIV or hepatitis as of Tuesday, the defense ministry said. According to the report, the infected prisoners are on bad terms with the other Russian soldiers, even though they both fight beside each other.

Several Russian soldiers with these diseases are as of Saturday under Ukrainian captivity.

Past Wagner group controversies

A report from last week by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate reported that a majority already of Wagner Group mercenaries within the Russian forces consisted of prisoners.

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia, September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

UK intelligence said in July that Russia has used the Wagner Group in a central role in the recent fighting in Ukraine's Donbas region and that the company has been greatly lowering its standards and limiting training for their personnel.

Aaron Reich contributed to this report.