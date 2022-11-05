The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

The three men, who Pushilin described as "Nazi war criminals," were released in September as part of a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 20:46
Smoke rises after a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screen grab taken from a handout video released July 16, 2022. (photo credit: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Smoke rises after a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screen grab taken from a handout video released July 16, 2022.
(photo credit: State National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukrainian attackers shot and seriously injured a judge in an eastern Russian-controlled region of Ukraine who sentenced three foreigners to death in June, a pro-Moscow official said on Saturday.

Denis Pushilin, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine's Donetsk region, said Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk to the northeast of the city of Donetsk.

"The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

"The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods."

Denis Pushilin

Doctors assessed Nikulin to be in a serious but stable condition, he added.

In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who was captured while fighting for Ukraine, ruling they had tried to overthrow local authorities.

Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian troops on self-propelled AHS Krab howitzer as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues ,in Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 23, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian troops on self-propelled AHS Krab howitzer as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues ,in Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 23, 2022. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

"Nazi war criminals"

The three men, who Pushilin described as "Nazi war criminals," were released in September as part of a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts.



Tags war crimes Attack judges Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by