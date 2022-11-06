The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Serbs resign from official positions in northern Kosovo

The resignations come as tensions rise around a law requiring Serbs in Kosovo to switch to the country's license plates.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 04:04
Kosovo's Minister of Communities and Returns Goran Rakic and Igor Simic, a member of parliament of Kosovo, stand following local Serbs' decision to leave Kosovo institutions, in Zvecan, Kosovo, November 5, 2022. (photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)
Kosovo's Minister of Communities and Returns Goran Rakic and Igor Simic, a member of parliament of Kosovo, stand following local Serbs' decision to leave Kosovo institutions, in Zvecan, Kosovo, November 5, 2022.
(photo credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)

Serbs serving in official positions in northern Kosovo resigned on Saturday as tensions rose between Serbia and Kosovo, with both sides accusing the other of unilaterally breaching agreements reached between the two countries.

Late last month, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced the gradual implementation of a decision that had been postponed during the summer to require Serbians visiting Kosovo to replace their Serbian passports with a temporary ID while in the country and to require Serbian license plates in the country to be replaced with Kosovar license plates.

In July, roadblocks were set up by Serbs in northern Kosovo in protest against the decision and after negotiations, the license plate replacement was delayed until October 31.

Despite efforts by American and EU officials to delay the decision further, Kurti announced that the requirement would be implemented in stages starting last week.

The defense minister of Serbia warned last week that the insistence to implement the license plate replacement could "jeopardize security" and that Serbia would need to react. 

A man holds Serbian flags following local Serbs' decision to leave Kosovo institutions, in North Mitrovica, Kosovo, November 5, 2022. (credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS) A man holds Serbian flags following local Serbs' decision to leave Kosovo institutions, in North Mitrovica, Kosovo, November 5, 2022. (credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)

After police began issuing warnings to drivers with Serbian plates, Serb representatives in the government, police, judiciary and other public positions decided on Saturday to resign from their positions.

After the decision was announced, flags reading "This is Serbia" were seen in northern Kosovo.

In response to the resignations, Kurti accused Serbia's president of lying, claiming that Serbia is "becoming a tool of the Kremlin." The prime minister called on Serbs to remain calm and maintain the peace.

Blerim Vela, chief of staff for Kosovo's president, expressed outrage at the decision, comparing it to moves by Russia in Ukraine's Donbass in 2014 and claiming that it constituted a unilateral violation of agreements reached with Serbia through EU mediation.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani called the resignation "an act against democracy and the rule of law." Osmani blamed Serbia for having "orchestrated" the decision in an attempt to "destabilize" Kosovo and "incite fear amongst the Serb community" in the country.

"Today's action proves once again what we have said many times, that Serbia is a source of destabilization for Kosovo and the region due to its territorial and hegemonic goals," said Osmani, stressing that Kosovo is "committed to peace and stability."

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that he was cancelling trips abroad, including to the COP27 climate change conference, due to the tensions with Kosovo, according to Serbian state media RTS. The president added that Serbia was "not giving up on the responsible policy of peace and stability."

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić claimed that the resignations were "a peaceful and democratic reaction that is a response to the continuous unilateral violation of the agreement, disrespect for the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija , as well as the European Union, which is the guarantor of the Brussels Agreement."

NATO, EU urge for calm, warn of escalation

Mircea Geoana, deputy secretary-general of NATO, stressed on Saturday that NATO "remains vigilant and ready to intervene should stability be jeopardized." NATO's mission in Kosovo called on the sides to discuss their differences through constructive dialogue.

Josep Borell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, warned that the recent development put years of peace efforts between Kosovo and Serbia at risk. Borell called on both sides to refrain from any unilateral actions which could lead to further tensions.

"The withdrawal of Kosovo Serbs from Kosovo institutions is not a solution to the current disputes. It has the potential to further escalate the tensions on the ground," said Borell, calling on the Serbs to return to their positions.

Borell additionally called on Kosovo to delay its implementation of the license plate replacements and to establish the Association/Community of Serb Majority Municipalities.

Serbia's military increases combat readiness

On Wednesday, Serbia's military increased its combat readiness after drones were reportedly spotted over the country's airspace in recent days, according to RTS.

Vučić ordered that any "enemy drones" spotted in Serbian airspace be destroyed immediately, instructing the launch of the country's MiG-29 fighter jets in order to monitor for any drones.

Serbian Defense Minister Miloš Vučević stated that he could not say who the drones belonged to, but claimed that they came from the territory of Kosovo, according to RTS. The defense minister claimed that drones had entered Serbia multiple times in the past three days and that the MiG-29 jets were not launched because of the drones but instead to conduct "regular policing patrols."

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić claimed that the drones were spotted filming a Serbian military site in the Ground Safety Zone between Kosovo and Serbia and two barracks belonging to the Serbian military. The prime minister claimed that "many foreign entities" want to know what Serbia's plans are in relation to "ensuring the safety of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija."



Tags European Union serbia kosovo NATO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by